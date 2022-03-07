What would a U.S. ban on Russian oil mean for the world?

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The possibility that the United
States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in
Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since
2008.
Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products
combined, at around 7 million barrels per day (bpd ) or 7% of
global supply. Such a ban would be unprecedented, turbocharging
already sky-high prices and risking inflationary shock.
Here are some of the likely consequences of a ban:
RECORD PRICES
Western governments have not directly sanctioned Russia's
energy sector but some customers are already shunning its oil to
avoid becoming entangled in legal troubles later.
JP Morgan predicts oil could hit a record $185 a barrel by
the end of 2022 if disruption to Russian exports lasts that
long, although along with most analysts polled by Reuters the
bank expects a yearly average price below $100.
The last time oil prices were above $100 was in 2014 and
levels reached on Monday were not far shy of a peak of more than
$147 hit in July 2008. That is a steep climb from two years ago,
when a coronavirus-driven demand slump saw a barrel of West
Texas crude at below $0 as sellers had to pay to get rid of it.
"A prolonged war which causes widespread disruption to
commodity supplies could see Brent moving above the $150 a
barrel mark," Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, said.
INFLATIONARY SHOCK
With natural gas prices hitting all-time highs, soaring
energy costs are expected to push inflation above 7% on both
sides of the Atlantic in the coming months and eat deep into
households’ purchasing power.
As a rule of thumb, every 10% rise in the oil price in euro
terms increases euro zone inflation by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage
point. Since Jan 1, Brent crude is up around 80% in
euros. In the U.S., every $10 per barrel rise in oil prices
increases inflation by 0.2 percentage point.
In addition to being a major supplier of oil and gas, Russia
is also the world's largest grains and fertilisers exporter and
a top producer of palladium, nickel, coal and steel. The bid to
exclude its economy from the trading system will hit a wide
range of industries and add to global food security fears.
HIT TO GROWTH
A ban on Russian oil would further slow the nascent global
recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Preliminary calculations by the European Central Bank (ECB)
suggest that war could cut euro zone growth by 0.3 to 0.4
percentage points this year in a baseline scenario and 1
percentage point in case of a severe shock.
In the coming months, there is a high risk of stagflation,
or little to minimal growth coupled with high inflation.
However, further, euro zone growth is likely to remain robust,
even if commodity prices prove a drag.
In the U.S., the Fed estimates that every $10 per barrel
rise in oil prices cuts growth by 0.1 percentage point, though
private forecasters see a more muted impact.
In Russia, the damage is likely to be large and immediate.
JPMorgan estimates that its economy will contract by 12.5% from
peak to trough.
CENTRAL BANK IMPACT
For the U.S. Federal Reserve, the inflationary impact has
already proved too great and its Chair Jerome Powell has said
that interest rates need to rise this month, piling pressure on
borrowers.
For the ECB, the urgency of policy action is less acute as
the labour market still enjoys spare capacity and there is
little home-grown inflation.
"No one can seriously expect the ECB to start normalising
monetary policy at such a moment of high uncertainty," ING
economist Carsten Brzeski said.
SUBSTITUTES?
With fossil fuel demand rebounding from the pandemic but
supply around the world still tight, policymakers will be under
pressure to ramp up supply despite pledges to back green energy.
"There will be a dial back on green initiatives in the short
term in an attempt to reverse the contraction we've seen in
fossil fuel supplies," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and
markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Talks to unleash Iran from international sanctions are in
advanced stages and high oil prices are set to galvanize
investment in U.S. shale, but supply may not be set to come
online soon enough to replace Russian output.
"The potential supply impacts are so large that there isn’t
a quick way to substitute in the medium term, meaning the only
mitigant will be price inflation of these inputs and the
products that depend on them," said Alex Collins, senior
corporate analyst at BlueBay Asset Management.
THE LONG VIEW
The Russian-Western impasse could invigorate Moscow's
relationship with Beijing but the energy infrastructure between
the two countries is scant.
"Although Russia's Pivot to the East has accelerated gas
cooperation with China via gas infrastructure ... all these
developments are still in their infancy compared to the mature
markets in Europe," said Kaho Yu, principal Asia analyst at risk
consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
Renewables could get a boost in the medium- to long-run as
countries seek to wean themselves off Russian energy.
"We should take the subsidies we now devote to natural gas,
coal, and petroleum and put them into renewable energy
generation, electric mobility and EV charging infrastructure,
heat pumps, building efficiency upgrades," said Wolfgang Ketter,
professor at the Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus
University in the Netherlands.
"Anything that will lead to long term energy security by
reducing fossil fuel dependency."
