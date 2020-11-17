Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
Vaccine success gives world more hope
Moderna's experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in
preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage
trial, the company said, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to
report results that far exceed expectations.
Together with Pfizer's vaccine, which is also more than 90%
effective, and pending more safety data and regulatory review,
the United States could have two vaccines authorized for
emergency use in December with as many as 60 million doses of
vaccine available this year.
U.S. states from coasts to heartland act to curb virus
Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New
Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted
on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in
confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control.
Each of the four governors, representing both ends of
America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions,
cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most
perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to
overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks
ahead.
South Korea warns of new crisis
South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for
the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said
on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19
efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.
Tighter curbs will ban public gatherings of 100 people or
more, limit religious services and audiences at sporting events
to 30% capacity, and require high-risk facilities including
clubs and karaoke bars to broaden distance among guests.
Merkel very worried about Berlin
The situation in Germany is still very serious even though
infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders
postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.
Merkel said she would have preferred to have agreed stricter
rules at a meeting with federal and state leaders on Monday,
adding she was very worried about the uncontrolled spread of
coronavirus in some places, including the capital Berlin.
"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but
are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce
contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel said.
France regaining control
France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the
country was regaining control over the coronavirus but was not
ready to ease the second national lockdown.
After curfew measures applied in major French cities in
mid-October failed to produce the results the government had
hoped for, it enforced a one-month lockdown on Oct. 30, though
it was less strict than the one that ran from March 17 to May
11.
"If we let up our efforts too early, if we are less
compliant with the lockdown, we might be subject to a new
epidemic surge that would undo all the hard work done by the
French people for several weeks," Veran told BFM TV.
