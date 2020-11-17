Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:45am EST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna's experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations.

Together with Pfizer's vaccine, which is also more than 90% effective, and pending more safety data and regulatory review, the United States could have two vaccines authorized for emergency use in December with as many as 60 million doses of vaccine available this year.

U.S. states from coasts to heartland act to curb virus

Several U.S. governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control.

Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America's political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet in the United States, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead.

South Korea warns of new crisis

South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-COVID-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.

Tighter curbs will ban public gatherings of 100 people or more, limit religious services and audiences at sporting events to 30% capacity, and require high-risk facilities including clubs and karaoke bars to broaden distance among guests.

Merkel very worried about Berlin

The situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures.

Merkel said she would have preferred to have agreed stricter rules at a meeting with federal and state leaders on Monday, adding she was very worried about the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus in some places, including the capital Berlin.

"Infection numbers aren't growing exponentially anymore, but are still far too high. So we have to reduce contacts, reduce contacts, reduce contacts," Merkel said.

France regaining control

France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country was regaining control over the coronavirus but was not ready to ease the second national lockdown.

After curfew measures applied in major French cities in mid-October failed to produce the results the government had hoped for, it enforced a one-month lockdown on Oct. 30, though it was less strict than the one that ran from March 17 to May 11.

"If we let up our efforts too early, if we are less compliant with the lockdown, we might be subject to a new epidemic surge that would undo all the hard work done by the French people for several weeks," Veran told BFM TV.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aEXCLUSIVE : BMW deal to lift stake in China venture unaffected by Brilliance parent's debt issues
RE
05:01aMADISON STRATEGIC SECTOR PREMIUM FUND : MSPs Report Ransomware is Still the #1 Malware Threat Affecting Businesses; Cost of Downtime Nearly Doubles Since 2019
BU
05:00aPandemic puts end to Germany's construction boom
RE
05:00aGerman construction industry expects real sales to fall by roughly 1% this year, drop by between 3-4% next year  zdb industry association
RE
05:00aGOOD GUYS : How men can be allies to women at work
RE
05:00aMost consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey
RE
04:59aEXCLUSIVE : BMW deal to lift stake in China venture unaffected by Brilliance parent's debt issues
RE
04:58aGermany's November coronavirus aid package will cost 14 billlion euros - Scholz
RE
04:49aUK watchdog sees no big divergence from EU securities market rules
RE
04:46aDerivatives committee asked to rule on Zambia debt non-payment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
5Oil prices edge up as market eyes OPEC+ meeting, vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group