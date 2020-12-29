Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
UK needs tighter rules to avert new 'catastrophe'
Britain's government needs to bring in tighter lockdown
rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a new strain of
coronavirus, a leading epidemiologist and government advisor
warned on Tuesday.
Britain reported 41,385 new cases on Monday, the highest
number since testing became widely available in the middle of
2020, and English hospitals say they have more COVID patients
than during the first wave of the pandemic in April.
"We are entering a very dangerous new phase of the pandemic,
and we're going to need decisive early national action to
prevent a catastrophe in January and February," said Andrew
Hayward, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at
University College London.
Renewed lockdowns likely in Southern California
The United States topped 19 million COVID cases on Monday as
hospital intensive care units were full to overflowing across
much of California, portending an extension of strict
stay-at-home orders imposed this month.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said mandatory constraints
on social gatherings and business activities would almost
certainly be renewed for at least three more weeks in Southern
California - encompassing the state's biggest metropolitan areas
- and its agricultural heartland, the San Joaquin Valley.
Newsom said a formal decision on continuing the stay-at-home
orders, among the most stringent in the United States, would be
announced on Tuesday.
Dutch death rate at highest level since WWII
The number of deaths in the Netherlands increased at the
highest rate since World War Two this year due to the
coronavirus pandemic, the Dutch national statistics office said
on Tuesday.
Up to last week, around 162,000 deaths were reported in the
country of 17 million this year, 13,000 more than would have
been expected in a regular year.
Around 9,000 people more than normal died during the first
wave of infections between early March and early May, while more
than 6,000 extra fatalities have been reported since the start
of the second wave mid-September.
First U.S. troops vaccinated in South Korea
American troops stationed in South Korea received the first
doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the country
on Tuesday, as health officials in Seoul reported a daily record
of 40 deaths amid a surge in new cases.
U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), which includes around 28,500
American military personnel as well as thousands of other
workers and family members, gave the first doses to military and
civilian healthcare workers and first responders in the force as
well as top officers.
The vaccinations are voluntary, and will be provided to the
rest of the military command as more supplies arrive, USFK's
commander, Gen. Robert Abrams, said.
Iran starts human testing of first domestic vaccine
Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19
vaccine candidate, state media reported on Tuesday, which Tehran
says could help it defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions
interfering with its ability to import vaccines.
Setad, a giant state-affiliated conglomerate controlled by
Iran's supreme leader, said production of the vaccine developed
by one of its companies, Shifa Pharmed, could reach 12 million
doses per month, six months after a successful trial ends.
The first volunteers to take the vaccine were officials of
the conglomerate and the daughter of its head, in an apparent
effort to boost public confidence.
(Compiled by Linda Noakes, editing by Ed Osmond)