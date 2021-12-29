Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus right now:
COVID-19 cases surge around world
Daily COVID-19 infections have hit record highs in the
United States, swathes of Europe and Australia as the new
Omicron variant of the virus races out of control, keeping
workers at home and overwhelming testing centres.
Almost two years after China first reported a cluster of
"viral pneumonia" cases in the city of Wuhan, the regularly
mutating coronavirus is wreaking havoc in many parts of the
world, forcing governments to rethink quarantine and testing
rules.
Although some studies have suggested the Omicron variant is
less deadly than some of its predecessors, the huge numbers of
people testing positive mean that hospitals in some countries
might soon be overwhelmed, while businesses might struggle to
carry on operating because of workers having to quarantine.
China's Xian in lockdown for 7th day
A lockdown of 13 million people in the Chinese city of Xian
entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with many unable to leave
their residential compounds and relying on deliveries of
necessities as new COVID-19 infections persisted.
Xian reported 151 domestically transmitted infections with
confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, or nearly all of the 152 cases
nationwide, bringing the total number of local Xian cases to
nearly 1,000 during the Dec. 9-28 period. No cases of the
Omicron variant have been announced in the city so far.
Japan braces for Omicron spread
Japan was poised for a rebound in coronavirus cases as
travellers converged on to highways and airports on Wednesday
ahead of New Year festivities.
The governors of the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka urged
residents to keep end-of-year gatherings small as more cases of
the Omicron variant come to light, including a suspected cluster
at an Osaka nursing home.
Thai 'super-spreader' event may cause jump in cases
Thai health authorities warned residents to brace for a
potential jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the
country's first cluster of Omicron cases as a "super-spreader"
incident, during which a disease is spread more broadly than
usual.
The cluster identified in the northeastern province of
Kalasin on Christmas Eve has been linked to a couple who had
travelled from Belgium and visited bars, concerts and markets.
UK's Johnson warns of hospital risk for unvaccinated
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Wednesday
that the overwhelming majority of patients ending up in
intensive care with COVID-19 had not received their booster
vaccine, as he urged people to get their jabs.
Britain is reporting record COVID infections, with 129,471
registered on Tuesday, driven by the Omicron variant. There have
also been anecdotal reports of people struggling to get tests.
Belgium to make U-turn to allow theatres, cinemas to reopen
The Belgian government was set to reverse course on
Wednesday by allowing theatres to reopen after a court suspended
their closure ordered a week ago to try to stem a surge of
infections from the Omicron variant.
The ruling from the Council of State did not cover cinemas,
but the government says they, too, can reopen because they
operate like theatres, with audiences seated, obliged to wear
masks and only permitted entry with a COVID pass to prove
vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from the
illness.
NYC to limit classroom closures
New York City will stop quarantining entire classrooms
exposed to the coronavirus and will instead prioritize a
ramped-up testing program so that asymptomatic students testing
negative for COVID-19 can remain in school, officials said on
Tuesday.
A day earlier, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention shortened the recommended isolation time for
Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from
the previous guidance of 10 days.
(Compiled by Linda Noakes
Editing by Bernadette Baum)