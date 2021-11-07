What you need to know about the new U.S. international air travel rules

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's new rules
requiring most foreign nationals to be vaccinated before flying
to the United States take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT)
Nov. 8.
Here's what you need to know:
* Starting Nov. 8, foreign air travelers to the United
States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
and provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an
airplane to fly to the United States, with limited exceptions.
* Passengers will need to show an "official source" showing
vaccination status, and airlines will need to match the name and
date of birth to confirm the passenger is the same person
reflected on the proof of vaccination.
* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
has said it will accept U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved or authorized and World Health Organization (WHO)
emergency use listed vaccines.
* All travelers must produce a negative viral test result
within three days prior to travel to the United States.
Unvaccinated U.S. citizens and others getting exemptions must
provide a negative test taken within one day before traveling.
* Children under 18 are excepted from the vaccination
requirement but children between the ages of 2 and 17 are
required to take a pre-departure test. Unvaccinated foreign
nationals under 18 will not https://www.reuters.com/world/us/cdc-clarifies-unvaccinated-young-foreign-travelers-do-not-need-quarantine-2021-10-30
have to self-quarantine upon arrival.
* If traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, an
unvaccinated child can test three days prior to departure, but
if an unvaccinated child is traveling alone or with unvaccinated
adults, they will have to test within one day before departure.
* Exemptions include certain COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
participants, those with valid medical reasons for not getting
vaccinated and those who need to travel for emergency or
humanitarian reasons, but they will need a U.S.
government-issued letter affirming the urgent need to travel.
* The CDC said there are no exceptions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/proof-of-vaccination.html#faq-overview
for the vaccine requirements "for religious reasons or other
moral convictions."
* Non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#global-vaccinations
with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will be
exempt from the requirements but must agree within 60 days to
get vaccinated under most conditions.
* Travelers must sign an attestation https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/vax-order-passenger-attestation-10-25-21-p.pdf
that they have been vaccinated and are warned that "willfully
providing false or misleading information may lead to criminal
fines and imprisonment."
* The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/pdf/Vax-Order-10-25-21-p.pdf
to issue a security directive that provides the legal basis for
airlines to check vaccine records.
* The CDC also issued a Contact Tracing Order https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/CDC-Global-Contact-Tracing-Order-10-25-2021-p.pdf
that requires all airlines flying into the United States to
collect and keep on hand for 30 days and disclose to the CDC if
needed contact information including phone numbers, email and
U.S. addresses that will allow health officials to track
infections. The collection requirements take effect Nov. 8.
*The CDC released a travel assessment https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/international-travel/travel-assessment/index.html
tool on Monday for people planning international trips,
including an extensive question and answer https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/proof-of-vaccination.html#faq
section for travelers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Stephen Coates)