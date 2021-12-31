Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Updates with closing prices)
CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and
soybean futures posted yearly gains, with strong demand and
supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe
underpinning the markets throughout 2021.
Corn futures, which jumped 22.4% this year, paced the
grain markets, supported by increased feed usage by livestock as
well as a rebound in the ethanol sector as drivers returned to
the roads due to easing COVID-19 restrictions. The corn market
has risen for four years in a row.
Wheat futures were up 20.3% for the year, their fifth
straight yearly gain and their biggest since 2010. Crop problems
in Australia and worries about export curbs in Russia have
supported the wheat market through 2021.
Soybean futures, which hit their highest level since 2012 in
May, were up just 2.2% for the year, as a bumper harvest in the
United States and good growing weather in Brazil pressured
prices during the fourth quarter.
Soybean futures were firm on Friday in thin, technical-based
trading following sharp declines a day earlier.
"The grains seemingly haven fallen far enough this week to
more comfortable levels on the charts," Matt Zeller, director of
market information at StoneX, said in a note to clients.
Corn futures weakened as traders squared positions ahead of
the end of the year.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for March delivery
settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel and CBOT March corn
was down 2-3/4 cents at $5.93-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat futures were under pressure from forecasts for rain
and snow that will boost soil moisture in the U.S. Plains, which
will be beneficial to the dormant crop there.
CBOT March soft red winter wheat was down 9 cents at
$7.70-3/4 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the most-active
contract hit its lowest level since Dec. 20.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chris Reese)