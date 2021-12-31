Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

12/31/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates with closing prices)

CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures posted yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021.

Corn futures, which jumped 22.4% this year, paced the grain markets, supported by increased feed usage by livestock as well as a rebound in the ethanol sector as drivers returned to the roads due to easing COVID-19 restrictions. The corn market has risen for four years in a row.

Wheat futures were up 20.3% for the year, their fifth straight yearly gain and their biggest since 2010. Crop problems in Australia and worries about export curbs in Russia have supported the wheat market through 2021.

Soybean futures, which hit their highest level since 2012 in May, were up just 2.2% for the year, as a bumper harvest in the United States and good growing weather in Brazil pressured prices during the fourth quarter.

Soybean futures were firm on Friday in thin, technical-based trading following sharp declines a day earlier.

"The grains seemingly haven fallen far enough this week to more comfortable levels on the charts," Matt Zeller, director of market information at StoneX, said in a note to clients.

Corn futures weakened as traders squared positions ahead of the end of the year.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for March delivery settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel and CBOT March corn was down 2-3/4 cents at $5.93-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures were under pressure from forecasts for rain and snow that will boost soil moisture in the U.S. Plains, which will be beneficial to the dormant crop there.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat was down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the most-active contract hit its lowest level since Dec. 20. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Matthew Lewis and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.57% 596 End-of-day quote.23.14%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.55% 6.3508 Delayed Quote.1.89%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 166.5 End-of-day quote.19.38%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 139.125 End-of-day quote.23.42%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.84% 489.1641 Delayed Quote.24.59%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.26% 531.91 Delayed Quote.3.91%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 415.3 End-of-day quote.-4.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.72% 75.0105 Delayed Quote.0.29%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.02% 779.75 End-of-day quote.21.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBiden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine
RE
03:37pTurkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
RE
03:10pBetty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
RE
03:10pBiden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030
RE
03:06p'Miracle' that no loss of life in Colorado urban wildfire - Governor
RE
03:03pWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
02:57pECUADOR OIL FLOW TO RETURN TO NORMAL IN FEB : Update
PU
02:53p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.888% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.496% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.730% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS