Wheat bounces off 3-wk low on Black Sea, Australian supply worries

Worries over Russia-Ukraine wheat supplies support prices
Widespread rains seen damaging Australia's wheat crop
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures
gained ground on Monday, with prices rising on concerns over
supplies from the Black Sea region and crop damage from
widespread rains in parts of Australia.
Corn and soybeans, on the other hand, slid for a second
consecutive session.
"The wet weather (in Australia) is threatening lower protein
levels and could greatly harm grain and oilseed quality if it
stays wet in November and December when the bulk of harvesting
occurs," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with
Futures International in Chicago.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract
added 0.5% to $8.64-1/4 a bushel, as of 0422 GMT,
recouping some of previous session's deep losses.
However, corn fell 0.5% to $6.86-1/4 a bushel and
soybeans gave up 0.4% to $13.78-1/2 a bushel.
The wheat market fell sharply on Friday on hopes of progress
in negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his
Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.
Prices had rallied earlier after Russia's Geneva U.N.
ambassador told Reuters that Moscow could reject a renewal of
the corridor deal that has allowed wartime exports from
Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
There was additional support for the wheat market stemming
from widespread rains damaging the crop in Australia.
Thousands of Australians on Monday returned to homes and
businesses to assess flood damage even as evacuation warnings
remained in inland regions of the southeast and authorities
warned of more rain ahead which could trigger renewed flooding.
Losses in the corn market were checked by poor export
demand, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reported
net sales last week of just 260,700 tonnes, below trade
expectations.
Argentina corn planting is progressing at its slowest pace
in six years due to a protracted drought, the Rosario grains
exchange (BCR) said on Friday, which will drag down the amount
of early-planted corn that normally has a higher yield.
French farmers have almost finished harvesting this year's
drought-affected maize crop and are making swift progress in
sowing winter wheat and barley, data from farm office
FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn,
soybean and soyoil futures on Friday and net even in soymeal
futures, traders said.
