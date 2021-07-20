Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

* Chicago wheat up for fifth session
* USDA report shows further decline in spring wheat
conditions
* Corn rises as U.S. crop rating misses consensus
CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed
on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored
poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat.
Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop
rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the
Midwest.
Soybeans rebounded after being pressured by falling crude
oil prices on Monday, underpinned by warm and dry weather
forecast across the U.S. Midwest ahead of the oilseed's key
summer growth period.
The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
gained 2-3/4 cents to $7.00-1/2 per bushel, after reaching
their highest level since May 18 at $7.18.
CBOT corn added 13-1/2 cents to $5.65-3/4 per bushel,
while soybeans gained 15-3/4 cents to $13.88-1/2.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in a report
released after Monday's market close, rated 11% of U.S. spring
wheat as good or excellent, down from 16% a week earlier and
below analysts' average estimate of 15%.
"That crop's just being torn apart," said John Zanker,
market analyst at Risk Management Commodities.
The USDA last week projected that U.S. spring wheat
production would shrink to a 33-year low.
Global production concerns also supported wheat prices, with
Kazakhstan limiting exports of barley, wheat and rye because of
drought, while Russian harvest estimates dropped after
disappointing yields.
U.S. corn and soybean conditions have weathered recent
dryness, but risk of damage remains high at a time when supply
is in sharp focus.
"We need a big crop," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk
analyst with Agrivisor, noting that even a small reduction in
corn production could mean tight stocks. "Pressure on the crops
is giving us some price support."
The USDA left unchanged its good/excellent score for U.S.
corn at 65%, short of an analyst consensus of 66%. It raised the
soybean rating by 1 percentage point to 60%, in line with
expectations.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by
Sandra Maler)