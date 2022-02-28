Wheat continues surge on Black Sea supply concerns

* Concern mounts over Black Sea region export disruption
* Corn and soybeans also strong
HAMBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose
sharply on Monday after hitting 13-1/2 year highs on Friday,
lifted by concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western
sanctions will continue to disrupt Black Sea region grain
exports.
Corn and soybeans also gained on worries over Black Sea feed
grain and oilseed shipments being stopped by the crisis.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat contract
rose 5.5% to $907-1/4 a bushel by 1005 GMT, after climbing
as much as 8% to $9.34-3/4. On Friday wheat hit $9.60-3/4, its
highest since summer 2008.
European Euronext wheat futures also gained about 6% in
early Monday trade.
Corn, meanwhile, rose 3.5% to $6.79-1/4 a bushel and
soybeans were up 2.6% at $16.26-1/4 a bushel.
“There are fears the fighting will not be over quickly and
that wheat, grain and oilseed export shipments from Ukraine will
face disruption for a longer period than initially expected,”
one European trader said.
“The impact of sanctions on Russia is also being assessed.
Importers will have to switch elsewhere at a time of pretty
tight global supplies.”
Traders said that most Ukrainian and Russian Black Sea and
Azov Sea ports remained closed on Monday, though Russia’s large
grain export port Novorossiysk is operational.
Russian commodity exports from oil and metals to grains will
be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, analysts said.
Grain exporters are looking for alternative sources of wheat
and corn as the Russian invasion cuts off Ukrainian supplies,
with European Union producers Romania and France being used to
cover some nearby loadings.
Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat
exports, 19% of world corn supplies and 80% of world sunflower
oil exports.
“Importers are continuing to show a supply requirement this
week, with purchase tenders from Egypt and Turkey among others,
despite high prices,” another trader added.
