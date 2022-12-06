Advanced search
Wheat, corn firm on bargain-buying, China's COVID easing supports soy

12/06/2022 | 07:09am EST
*

13-month low in wheat generates buying

*

China's easing COVID-19 curbs underpins soybeans

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn inched higher on bargain-buying on Tuesday, a day after a steep drop sent wheat prices to 13-month lows, although bearish factors kept a lid on price rises.

Soybeans rose on expectations of a recovery in demand with China easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Chicago Board of Trade's most active wheat rose 0.1% to $7.39-3/4 a bushel at 1154 GMT. Soybeans rose 1.0% to $14.52-1/2 a bushel and corn rose 0.4% to $6.43-1/2 a bushel.

"Wheat and corn are seeing some bargain-buying support today, with their value looking underpriced after strong falls on Monday, but with continued bearish background factors,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

"Although Chicago wheat hit a 13-month low on Monday, Russian wheat is still being offered at even lower prices than the U.S. in global markets."

"There is demand in the market but Russian wheat seems to keep winning the main export business. A large Australian crop is also looming."

Pakistan bought 950,000 tonnes of wheat on Monday, with Russian supplies expected to dominate. Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid a record domestic harvest. A record wheat harvest is expected in Australia.

But traders noted some Asian demand for U.S. wheat, with South Korea buying 50,000 tonnes on Tuesday and Taiwan seeking U.S. wheat on Wednesday.

Further, the easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules in China could increase demand for soybeans.

"Soybeans are seeing support from hopes that China's relaxation of anti-COVID measures could generate higher economic activity and so greater soybean imports," Ammermann said.

"But this is currently hope, rather than evidence, of actual new soybean demand."

"There is weather concern about South American crops, including in Brazil and Argentina, but both soybeans and corn from South America are still looking cheap in export markets." (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
