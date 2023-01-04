Wheat, corn futures hit two-week lows on demand concerns

*

Demand worries hang over commodity markets

*

Wheat futures curbed by cheaper Black Sea supplies

*

U.S. Plains wheat ratings dip in Kansas -USDA

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures set two-week lows on Wednesday as concerns about weakening demand hung over commodity markets.

Investor worries about economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge of COVID-19 cases in China, were encouraging selling in commodities, analysts said. Chart-based selling also weighed on the grain markets, they said.

Wheat futures faced additional pressure from the availability of low-priced supplies from the Black Sea region, traders said.

Ukraine's efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are focused on securing faster inspections of ships, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"Wheat continues to give up its recent rally, as Black Sea wheat pressures export markets," brokerage CHS Hedging said.

Most actively traded wheat futures ended down 30 cents at $7.45-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. The session low was its lowest since Dec. 19 at $7.44-1/4.

Most-active corn futures slid 16-3/4 cents to settle at $6.53-3/4 a bushel and touched their lowest since Dec. 21 at $6.52-1/2. It was a setback after the contract on Friday reached an eight-week high of $6.85 a bushel.

Soybeans, meanwhile, fell 8-3/4 cents at finish at $14.83-1/2 a bushel, after rising in the overnight trading session on concerns about a severe drought in Argentina.

Sliding crude oil prices and fund selling added pressure to grain and soy futures, traders said.

In the U.S. Plains, condition ratings for the winter wheat crop fell during December in Kansas but increased in Colorado and Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Tuesday.

"Some U.S. wheat areas showed surprising improvements in conditions," CHS Hedging said.

The USDA said separately on Wednesday that exporters struck deals to sell 124,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore. Editing by Rashmi Aich, David Goodman, Tomasz Janowski and David Gregorio)