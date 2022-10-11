Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts

*
Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities
Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns
Corn, soy consolidate as U.S. crop data watched
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday,
after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the
war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability
of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months.
Corn futures slipped, and soybeans firmed, as investors assessed demand
risks and looked ahead to widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts, slated
to be released on Wednesday.
Investors were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and
Crop Production reports - and are watching for any revisions the government may
make to U.S. corn and soybean harvest estimates.
"In general, the market is doing a bit of profit-taking in advance of
the reports," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc.
But Nelson cautioned that traders are also watching weather forecasts in the
central U.S., which could lead to interior rivers' water levels falling once
again and potentially causing more transportation woe during harvest.
In some areas, Nelson said, "we'll be at the low points we saw last week by
tomorrow or Thursday, and will be hitting new lows by Friday or Saturday."
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract on
Tuesday settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel.
CBOT corn settled down 5-1/4 cents to $6.93 a bushel, while
soybeans inched up 2-1/4 cents to settle at $13.76-1/4 a bushel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask the leaders of the G7 group
of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defense weapons on Tuesday, after
Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country.
The escalation fanned fears that a Black Sea shipping corridor agreement for
Ukrainian grain exports may lapse, despite U.N. efforts to negotiate an
extension.
