CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding from multi-month lows set last week, as Wall Street equity markets turned higher and signs of fresh grain export demand emerged, analysts said.

Uncertainty about talks to extend a wartime grain export corridor from Ukraine lent support.

Soybean futures posted smaller advances as pressure from the ongoing harvest of a large Brazilian crop hung over the market.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures settled up 11-3/4 cents at $6.96-1/4 per bushel, extending a rally from Friday's low of $6.61, the lowest price on a continuous chart of the most-active contract since July 2021.

CBOT May corn ended up 7-1/4 cents at $6.20-3/4 a bushel, rebounding from a seven-month low on Friday, and May soybeans settled up 2-1/2 cents at $14.93-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat posted the biggest gains on a percentage basis as traders monitored talks to extend the safe corridor from Ukraine's Black Sea ports ahead of a deadline later this week. Negotiations continue, the United Nations and Turkey said on Tuesday, after Kyiv rejected a Russian push for a reduced 60-day renewal.

"The focus on the Ukrainian grain initiative reminded traders that today's low prices may justify restoring some risk premium, leading to some short-covering," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest grain exporters and the creation of the corridor has helped cool global food commodity prices that hit record highs after Russian invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Last week's dip in grain prices to multi-month lows appeared to have spurred export business. Algeria, Tunisia and Jordan bought wheat this week, European traders said, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 612,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China.

Equity markets turned up, stemming a five-session rout after key U.S. data bolstered bets of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Sharon Singleton, David Gregorio and Richard Chang)