Wheat, corn, soy fall on economic concerns as U.S. Midwest harvest nears

CHICAGO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more
than 4% and corn and soybeans slipped on Thursday on mounting
concerns about a global economic slowdown, analysts said, just
as the Midwest crop harvest nears.
Wall Street stocks also slid as data showing that U.S.
manufacturing grew steadily in August rattled some investors who
worry that a strong economy strengthens the case for the Federal
Reserve to keep raising interest rates.
As of 12:54 p.m. CDT (1754 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December wheat was down 35 cents at $7.96-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was down 11 cents at $6.59-1/2 a bushel
and November soybeans were down 25-1/4 cents at $13.97-1/4
a bushel.
Wheat posted the biggest declines on a percentage basis as
the U.S. dollar surged, making U.S. grains less
competitive globally.
Wheat exports from Russia, the top global supplier, are
expected to rise to 4 million tonnes in September from 3.5
million tonnes in August as a bumper crop begins to reach the
market, traders and industry analysts said.
Meanwhile, seasonal pressure weighed on corn and soybeans as
both crops neared maturity in the U.S. crop belt.
"It's the time of year when the grains tend to be bearish.
In some of these markets, harvest has already started," said
Craig Turner, a grain broker with StoneX.
Fundamental news was relatively thin. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly export sales report, normally released on
Thursdays, was delayed until at least Sept. 15 due to problems
with the launch of a new reporting system.
"Without any kind of major demand driver, the market will
sell off along with everything else, stocks and energy," Turner
said.
Traders shrugged off news of fresh U.S. soy sales. The USDA
confirmed private sales of 396,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations, the latest in a series of export deals over the
last two weeks.
StoneX raised its forecast of Brazil's 2022/23 soybean crop
to 153.6 million tonnes, from 152.7 million previously. The
brokerage expected to release updated U.S. corn and soy crop
estimates later on Thursday.
