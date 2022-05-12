Wheat, corn supplies to shrink as weather threatens U.S. crops -USDA

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of wheat and corn
are expected to fall in the coming year, further tightening the
world's already snug grain balance sheet created by crop
shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said
on Thursday.
A record U.S. soybean harvest will provide some relief to
global oilseed shortages, as food prices hit all-time highs in
February and March, according to the U.N.'s food agency.
But soybean supplies will remain stubbornly tight amid
rising demand from export, biofuel and crush sectors, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural
Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Thursday's USDA report sent Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures surging to their highest since March 22, while
corn and soybean futures hit session highs.
U.S. soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was
seen at 4.640 billion bushels. The outlook compares with market
expectations for 4.613 billion bushels. In the 2021/22 marketing
year, U.S. soybean production totaled 4.435 billion bushels, the
biggest to date.
The government also projected that U.S. corn production
would fall 4.3% to 14.460 billion bushels in 2022. That was down
from its February estimate of 15.24 billion and below market
expectations for 14.773 billion.
"It's going to be a volatile summer. The weather markets are
going to be outsized," said Craig Turner, senior ag broker at
Daniels Trading.
USDA said that the cold and wet weather that delayed this
year's planting around the U.S. Midwest reduced yield prospects
for the corn crop.
It projected that 2022/23 end stocks of corn will fall to
1.360 billion bushels from 1.440 billion a year earlier. Soybean
supplies were seen rising to 310 million bushels from 235
million.
Wheat stocks for the 2022/23 marketing year were seen at 619
million bushels, down 5.5% from 2021/22 and the lowest in nine
years.
