Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses

* Wheat loses more ground as market takes breather after
rally
* Corn futures drop, soybeans down on U.S. harvest pressure
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for
a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its
highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although
tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses.
Corn lost more ground while soybeans eased after closing
higher on Tuesday.
"New highs are finding new sellers is unsurprising," Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said, referring to gains in the wheat market.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.3% at $7.89-1/2 a bushel, as of 0340
GMT, after hitting a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel on
Tuesday.
Soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.50-3/4 a bushel and
corn lost 0.6% to $5.69-1/2 a bushel.
The wheat market has rallied on the back of supply concerns
and strong demand.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday showed
"good-to-excellent" ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell
to 45% - bucking analysts' expectations for an improvement.
Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said it bought
about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat in a massive
deal that exceeded some traders' expectations.
Argentine farmers have sold 33.1 million tonnes of soy from
the 2020/21 season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday in
a report including data updated through Oct. 27.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal
futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds were net
even in soyoil futures, and net sellers of wheat futures, they
said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)