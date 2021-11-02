Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses

11/02/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat loses more ground as market takes breather after rally

* Corn futures drop, soybeans down on U.S. harvest pressure

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday as the market's rally to its highest level since 2012 prompted heavy selling, although tightening global supplies and strong demand capped losses.

Corn lost more ground while soybeans eased after closing higher on Tuesday.

"New highs are finding new sellers is unsurprising," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said, referring to gains in the wheat market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $7.89-1/2 a bushel, as of 0340 GMT, after hitting a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel on Tuesday.

Soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.50-3/4 a bushel and corn lost 0.6% to $5.69-1/2 a bushel.

The wheat market has rallied on the back of supply concerns and strong demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday showed "good-to-excellent" ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 45% - bucking analysts' expectations for an improvement.

Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said it bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat in a massive deal that exceeded some traders' expectations.

Argentine farmers have sold 33.1 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday in a report including data updated through Oct. 27.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds were net even in soyoil futures, and net sellers of wheat futures, they said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05aNew Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS