Wheat drops as Russian production climbs

CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on
an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with
U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders
said.
Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while
corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty.
Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat fell 31-1/4
cents to $8.28-1/2 a bushel by 11:06 a.m. (1606 GMT).
Soybeans added 8-1/2 cents to $14.57 a bushel, while
corn eased 3 cents to $6.74-1/4 a bushel.
Russian consultancy IKAR raised its forecast of Russia's
2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes, noting the world's largest
wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes available for
shipment in the 2022/2023 marketing year.
"we’re seeing bigger and bigger production out of Russia,"
said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third
Ag Marketing. "What’s going to make our commodities attractive
on a world market? Not with a high dollar."
Equities and crude oil fell, while the dollar firmed ahead
of central bank meetings in the United States and elsewhere
which could see borrowing costs rise globally.
Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world
markets also weighed.
Some 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural
products have left Ukraine in a safe shipping channel. Another
ship chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme left
Ukraine with around 30,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia.
Soybeans were spurred higher as U.S. exporters sold 136,000
tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
"The beans are taking off on new demand today," said Jack
Scoville, market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "We’re
getting closer to harvest, so that will weigh on things more and
more."
U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for
shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior,
the USDA said, and in line with analyst
expectations.
Corn inspections of 549,354 tonnes were up 15.8% versus a
week earlier, while wheat inspections of 790,145 tonnes were up
4.27%, both within analyst predictions.
