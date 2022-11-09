Wheat drops as USDA raises global supply view; corn, soybeans firm

*
Global wheat supply outlook higher in monthly USDA report
USDA lifts U.S. corn, soy yield view; stocks still tight
CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Wednesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA)
unexpectedly raised its global supply outlook in a monthly
report, citing larger crops in Australia, the UK and Kazakhstan
that offset lower Argentine and EU production.
A firmer U.S. dollar also weighed on wheat, along
with optimism about the continued unfettered flow of grain from
Ukraine's Black Sea ports
under a wartime shipping deal.
Corn and soybean futures rebounded from earlier losses
as traders weighed the USDA's higher demand outlook for both
crops against its slightly larger U.S. harvest forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had expected
yields to hold steady with the prior forecast.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December wheat
was down 19 cents at $8.08-3/4 a bushel at 12:38 p.m. CST (1838
GMT), its lowest since Sept. 6.
CBOT December corn was down 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 a
bushel after bottoming at $6.58, the contract's lowest since
Sept. 2. January soybeans were up 4 cents at $14.50-1/2 a
bushel.
The USDA made only modest adjustments to global grain
and oilseed supplies despite expectations for larger revisions
following a U.S. drought this summer and worrisome weather in
some South American crop areas, analysts said.
"The surprise would be the (U.S.) bean yield increasing,
but it was infinitesimal. World numbers did not bring the
Argentine wheat production down enough, and raised Australia and
Kazakhstan," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst with ED&F Man
Capital.
Concerns about
Mexican demand for U.S. corn
after government statements against biotech crops and
Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans amid Beijing's COVID
restrictions continue to hang over the market. Uncompetitively
priced U.S. exports also weighed on the wheat market.
