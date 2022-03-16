Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat drops as Ukraine/Russia peace talks progress

03/16/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline previous PARIS/MUMBAI)

CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Wednesday, giving back the week's gains as investors weighed whether talks between Ukraine and Russia could lead to a ceasefire in the three-week war, while rain forecast in the U.S. Plains eased concerns over parched crops.

Corn dropped as the talks between Moscow and Kyiv tempered fears of prolonged disruption to Black Sea grain exports.

Soybeans followed the complex lower, despite support from firm crude oil and edible oil prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 85 cents to $10.69-1/4 a bushel, as of 11:46 a.m. CDT (1646 GMT).

CBOT corn dropped 25-3/4 cents to $7.32-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 1 cents to $16.57-3/4 a bushel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed, as Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally since Moscow's invasion reached three million.

"This market was run on fear – mainly the fear of the unknown," said Jeff French, owner of Ag Hedgers. "We’re getting less unknown here. So the fear in the grains, is subsiding."

Traders are beginning to turning focus to U.S. production ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's March 31 planting intentions report, while U.S. winter wheat could benefit from forecasts for rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains region in the next 10 days that could help early spring growth, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

"The market, old-crop corn and beans specifically, is very comfortable range trading ahead of that report," said Dan Hussey, senior market strategist at Zaner Group. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 98.86 Delayed Quote.26.70%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -3.60% 603.0959 Delayed Quote.27.77%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.24% 519.0725 Delayed Quote.26.03%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.03% 658.3615 Delayed Quote.23.86%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.21% 483.3 End-of-day quote.26.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.41% 98.25 Delayed Quote.60.73%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 0.67% 96.21 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pPutin warns Russia against pro-Western 'traitors' and scum
RE
01:00pThree killed after shelling and fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv - emergencies service
RE
01:00pFrench inflation seen rising from 3.6% in february to 4.2% in ma…
RE
01:00pFrench growth holding up, but Ukraine crisis hits confidence - INSEE
RE
12:59pWorld Court orders Russia to halt military operations in Ukraine
RE
12:59pThink tank calls for EU database to help trace oligarchs' assets
RE
12:58pEarthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, cuts power in Tokyo
RE
12:58pRussian bombing hits theatre in Mariupol sheltering residents - city council
RE
12:57pIn Kharkiv, critical COVID patients at the mercy of Russian bombardment
RE
12:55pEarthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, cuts power in Tokyo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street surges on Ukraine peace talks as Fed decision eyed
2History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
3Ukraine peace talks, China stimulus, U.S. rate rise prospects lift stoc..
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cu..

HOT NEWS