Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat drops as dollar strength spurs profit taking; corn, soy weak

11/16/2021 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote; changes dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.6% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday.

Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in check by signs of strong export demand, traders said.

A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans.

"The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

A strong dollar, which makes U.S. commodities less attractive to investors looking for a hedge against inflation, added pressure as the greenback rose to a 16-month high.

"This is really the last thing we need for our commodities," said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions.

At 10:53 a.m. CST (1653 GMT), CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures were down 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/2 a bushel, on track for its biggest one-day decline in a month. K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat contracts also were sharply lower.

CBOT January soybeans were down 3-1/4 cents at $12.54 a bushel and CBOT December corn was off 5-1/2 cents at $5.71 a bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday morning said that private exporters reported the sale of 270,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the second day in a row a sale was announced to the top buyer of U.S. supplies of the grain.

Exporters also reported the sale of 161,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the third trading day in a row that a so-called flash sale of soybeans was announced. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06pExclusive - Trafigura plans to exit Rosneft Indian refining JV - sources
RE
12:06pU.S. House's Hoyer doesn't agree with call to tap oil reserve to lower gas prices
RE
12:03pWheat drops as dollar strength spurs profit taking; corn, soy weak
RE
11:59aFTSE 100 Slips Over Rising Wages, Gas-Price Concerns
DJ
11:57aTrafigura plans to sell stake to italy's genera group holding -letter, sources
RE
11:57aTrafigura aims to exit from its refining venture with rosneft in india -sources, letter
RE
11:56aBrazil economic activity slows in Sept, flagging recession
RE
11:55aTanzanian economy grew at 4.7% in H1 2021 - central bank
RE
11:53aQualcomm says it expects to have 20% of apple inc iphone modem chip shipments for iphone 2023 launch - investor conf
RE
11:47aFactbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS