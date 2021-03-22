Wheat drops for fourth day as improved global weather weighs

* Wheat near three month low on improved Northern Hemisphere
weather
* Soybeans, corn futures down after Friday's strong rally
SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid
for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, with the market
trading close to a three-month low hit in the last session as
improved weather across the Northern Hemisphere boosted
expectations of bumper supplies.
Soybeans and corn lost ground after last session's rally.
"It is not just in U.S. Plains, we are seeing favourable
rains in parts of Russia and Ukraine," said one Singapore-based
trader. "For now, Australia has ample supplies to meet demand."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) lost 0.2% at $6.25-3/4 a bushel by 0353 GMT, after
closing down 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a Dec. 30 low.
Soybeans were down 0.1% to $14.15 a bushel, after
firming 1.7% on Friday and corn gave up 0.3% to $5.56 a
bushel, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.
The wheat market is coming under pressure from favourable
weather in the United States and the Black Sea region.
Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost as much as $7 a
tonne over the past week on this year's harvest outlook and a
drop in Russian wheat prices, the APK-Inform agriculture
consultancy said on Sunday.
Agricultural markets eye weather in South America and any
sign of progress after high-level U.S.-China talks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 800,000 tonnes
in additional U.S. corn sales to China on Friday, taking total
sales confirmed last week to nearly 3.9 million tonnes.
China's soybean imports from Brazil fell sharply in the
first two months of 2021, compared to the year-ago period,
customs data showed on Saturday, as rain delayed some shipments
from the top exporter.
China, by far the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in
1.03 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil in Jan-Feb, down
nearly 80% from 5.14 million tonnes a year earlier, data from
the General Administration of Custom showed.
Workers at the Argentine grains port hub of Rosario ended an
hours-long strike on Friday, after the government ordered labor
unions to negotiate a settlement with management.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to March 16, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position
in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)