Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes

11/02/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia suspends involvement

*

Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in a Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies.

Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session and corn also fell.

"Russia resuming participation in the Black Sea grain corridor prompted the fall," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"We suspect this will not be the final word on the issue but that is good news while it lasts."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $8.39 a bushel, as of 0330, after dropping more than 6% in the previous session.

Soybeans gave up 0.5% to $14.46-3/4 a bushel, having climbed to their highest since Sept. 22 on Wednesday at $14.58 a bushel and corn lost 0.4% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat prices came under pressure on Wednesday after Russia's decision reversal on the Black Sea export corridor.

Moscow said it would renew its participation in the U.N.-brokered corridor just four days after suspending its role in the deal saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of a drone attack on its fleet there.

Corn took cues from wheat, with additional pressure noted from news that China's customs agency updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters, potentially clearing the way for exports of Brazilian corn to China.

Soybean prices have firmed on the back of strength in global vegetable oil markets as well as optimism about soybean export demand from China.

Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they are making headway in their efforts to clear blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's narrow loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff election.

The protests has disrupted fuel distribution, industrial activity, food deliveries to supermarkets and shipments of grains to ports.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil and soybean futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.55% 95.79 Delayed Quote.18.77%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.54% 104.36 Delayed Quote.5.00%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 686.5 End-of-day quote.17.61%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.92% 5.0538 Delayed Quote.-20.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5323.81 Real-time Quote.-15.18%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.51% 564.7058 Real-time Quote.17.61%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.60% 573.9944 Real-time Quote.8.10%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 424.3 End-of-day quote.3.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.73% 61.75 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -6.37% 845 End-of-day quote.17.09%
WTI 0.60% 89.503 Delayed Quote.17.70%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aFAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash
RE
12:16aBaseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2
RE
12:12aHSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
RE
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
12:10aFAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections
RE
12:09aChina's daily local COVID cases hit 3,200 for Nov 2, highest since Aug. 17
RE
11/02Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
11/02Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
11/02U.S. condemns North Korea's ICBM launch, says State Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
2Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
3Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
4EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-s..
5Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

HOT NEWS