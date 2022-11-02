Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes

*
Ukraine grain export deal resumes days after Russia
suspends
involvement
*
Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese
approvals
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more
ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume
participation in a Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its
decision and easing concerns over food supplies.
Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous
session and corn also fell.
"Russia resuming participation in the Black Sea grain
corridor prompted the fall," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"We suspect this will not be the final word on the issue but
that is good news while it lasts."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.8% at $8.39 a bushel, as of 0330, after
dropping more than 6% in the previous session.
Soybeans gave up 0.5% to $14.46-3/4 a bushel, having
climbed to their highest since Sept. 22 on Wednesday at $14.58 a
bushel and corn lost 0.4% to $6.84-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat prices came under pressure on Wednesday after Russia's
decision reversal on the Black Sea export corridor.
Moscow said it would renew its participation in the
U.N.-brokered corridor just four days after suspending its role
in the deal saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian
ships crossing the Black Sea because of a drone attack on its
fleet there.
Corn took cues from wheat, with additional pressure noted
from news that China's customs agency updated its list of
approved Brazilian corn exporters, potentially clearing the way
for exports of Brazilian corn to China.
Soybean prices have firmed on the back of strength in global
vegetable oil markets as well as optimism about soybean export
demand from China.
Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they are making
headway in their efforts to clear blockades set up across the
country by truckers to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's narrow
loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff
election.
The protests has disrupted fuel distribution, industrial
activity, food deliveries to supermarkets and shipments of
grains to ports.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and
soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil
and soybean futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
and Rashmi Aich)