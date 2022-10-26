Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports

*
Higher Ukrainian exports, hopes of Black Sea corridor
weigh
*
Soybean prices up for 2nd session on strong demand, corn
dips
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a
third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week
low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved
U.S. weather weighing on the market.
Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower.
"There is improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat
crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there
is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be
expended."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) fell 0.2% to $8.33 a bushel, as of 0421 GMT, after
touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 a bushel on
Tuesday.
Soybeans added 0.3% to $13.95-1/2 a bushel and corn
lost 0.1% to $6.85-1/2 a bushel.
Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for
Russian and Ukrainian supplies have loomed over wheat markets,
offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping
corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.
Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more
than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian
Council said on Tuesday.
Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing
area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares
despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy
agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday.
Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in
drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains
eased supply concerns.
In the U.S. Midwest, rains will expand across soft red
winter wheat fields over the next two days, "significantly
improving moisture for establishment" of the crop, Commodity
Weather Group said.
Rains may also deliver a small benefit to the Mississippi
River, where low water levels are expected to continue hampering
grain shipments, analysts said. Commodity Weather Group
projected a "minor uptick" in the flow on the lower Mississippi
River.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean,
soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers
of wheat futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Krishna Chandra Eluri)