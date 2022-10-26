Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports

10/26/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Higher Ukrainian exports, hopes of Black Sea corridor weigh

*

Soybean prices up for 2nd session on strong demand, corn dips

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, trading near a five-week low with expectations of higher Black Sea supplies and improved U.S. weather weighing on the market.

Soybeans gained more ground, while corn edged lower.

"There is improved weather outlook for U.S. winter wheat crop," said one Australia-based analyst. "At the same time there is growing optimism that the Black Sea export corridor will be expended."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $8.33 a bushel, as of 0421 GMT, after touching its lowest since Sept. 20 at $8.26-3/4 a bushel on Tuesday.

Soybeans added 0.3% to $13.95-1/2 a bushel and corn lost 0.1% to $6.85-1/2 a bushel.

Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have loomed over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.

Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is keeping its forecast of the winter wheat sowing area for the 2023 harvest unchanged at 3.8 million hectares despite a delay caused by unfavourable weather, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy told Reuters on Tuesday.

Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains eased supply concerns.

In the U.S. Midwest, rains will expand across soft red winter wheat fields over the next two days, "significantly improving moisture for establishment" of the crop, Commodity Weather Group said.

Rains may also deliver a small benefit to the Mississippi River, where low water levels are expected to continue hampering grain shipments, analysts said. Commodity Weather Group projected a "minor uptick" in the flow on the lower Mississippi River.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.44% 684.5 End-of-day quote.14.88%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.12% 154.3271 Delayed Quote.29.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.68% 5092.87 Real-time Quote.-20.22%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.11% 565.7378 Real-time Quote.14.88%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.27% 554.2426 Real-time Quote.4.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.44% 414.6 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 155.07 Delayed Quote.49.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.72% 832.75 End-of-day quote.8.82%
Latest news "Economy"
01:03aUnicredit - q3 net interest eur 2.48 bln vs eur 2.45 bln in aver…
RE
01:03aUnicredit - q3 total revenue eur 4.83 bln vs eur 4.51 bln in ave…
RE
01:02aUnicredit - sees fy 2022 net profit at eur 4.8 bln…
RE
01:02aU.S. midterm outcome in certain states could affect approach to energy
RE
01:01aUnicredit - cet1 ratio at 15.41% at end sept…
RE
01:00aSingapore c.bank proposes measures on crypto trading, stablecoin
RE
01:00aFrance's Thales posts higher quarterly sales and orders
RE
01:00aBank of Canada set for another supersized hike even as outlook darkens
RE
01:00aMORNING BID-Dancing in the dark
RE
12:57aSpain's Santander Q3 profit rises 11% compared to same period a year ago
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CFO - EXPECTS AZURE REVENUE GROWTH IN Q2 FY23 DOWN 5 P…
2Wheat drops for third session, near 5-week low on Black Sea exports
3News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
4Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday - sour..
5ITOCHU : Announces Conclusion of an MOU with EDF, a France-Based Power ..

HOT NEWS