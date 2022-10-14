Wheat drops on firm dollar, hopes for Black Sea corridor talks

*
Firm dollar, Ukraine export corridor hopes pressure wheat
Lower wheat, dull demand weigh on corn and soybeans
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on
Friday, surrendering all the prior session's gains on a stronger
dollar and hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a
Ukrainian Black Sea grain export corridor.
Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, weighed down by
lackluster demand and pressured by lower energy and equities
markets.
On Thursday, wheat surged after Russia's Geneva U.N.
ambassador told Reuters Moscow could reject a renewal of the
corridor deal that has allowed wartime exports from Ukraine's
Black Sea ports.
However, there were hopes of progress in negotiations after
a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish
counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.
"All the reasons that wheat rallied yesterday were taken
away today," said Ted Seifried, chief agriculture strategist for
the Zaner Group.
"Putin said he's not happy with the deal and he may end it.
Well, he hasn't, so maybe it's just talk ... Then you have the
dollar turning around, taking back the majority of yesterday's
weakness," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat dropped 32-1/2
cents to $8.59-3/4 a bushel, ending the week down 2.3% in a
second straight weekly decline.
CBOT December corn fell 8 cents to $6.89-3/4 a bushel
while November soybeans shed 12 cents to $13.83-3/4 a
bushel. But both benchmark contracts finished higher on the
week, with corn up 1% and soy 1.2% higher.
Poor export demand pressured corn as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Friday reported net sales last week of just
260,700 tonnes, below trade expectations.
Tepid sales also weighed on soybeans, although weekly sales
of 724,400 tonnes were in line with estimates.
Several large daily soybean export sales announcements by
USDA this week totalling 1.622 million tonnes, mostly to top
importer China, offered little support to futures as the deals
are considered routine sales, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)