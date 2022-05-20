Wheat extends fall, soybeans firm on export demand

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell for a third
day on Friday, retreating further from a two-month high hit
earlier this week as technical selling pressured the market,
traders said.
Corn also eased, as accelerated U.S. planting and news that
Argentina may expand an export volume cap weighed.
Soybeans gained on strong export demand, amid tight
supplies.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) lost 21-1/4 cents to $11.79-1/4 a bushel by 10:52
a.m. (1552 GMT). For the week, wheat was poised to end close to
even.
CBOT corn lost 5-1/2 to $7.77-3/4 a bushel, headed
toward a 0.4% weekly decline, its third consecutive week lower.
Soybeans added 11-1/2 cents to $17.02 a bushel, aiming
at a 3.3% weekly gain.
Global wheat supplies continue to face weather challenges.
In the United States an annual field tour of Kansas this week
found the lowest yield potential in the top winter wheat state
since 2018.
"Traders became very nervous up there, particularly the
speculative funds," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities
economist at StoneX. "U.S. exports are basically priced out of
the market."
Global export constraints could be easing, as India is
considering allowing traders to ship out wheat sitting at ports
after a sudden ban on exports prevented dealers from loading
cargoes.
The United Nations is attempting to broker a deal to allow
Ukrainian grain to ship from Black Sea ports that have been
closed since Russia's invasion in February which, along with a
bumper Russian harvest, could also ease a potential shortfall in
wheat supply.
Soybeans remain supported by strong export demand amid
tightening U.S. old crop stocks.
"When you look around the world at other oilseeds as a
replacement, beans are still relatively cheap," said Mark
Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity. "There still is
pretty good demand."
Oilseed markets were digesting the latest policy
announcement by top palm oil producer Indonesia, which said it
would reinstate a requirement to allocate a certain volume for
the domestic market as it lifts a recent export embargo.
