Wheat extends gains on output concerns; corn, soybeans ease

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures extended gains
on Tuesday, supported by a slower pace of spring wheat planting
and amid fears over yield for the winter crop in the United
States, while corn fell after output concerns in key producer
Brazil eased with minor frost.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.21% at $11.92-1/2 a bushel, as of 0348
GMT.
As wheat supplies from Black Sea region have been curtailed,
buyers are looking for other producers, which are also hit by
bad weather, said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading
firm.
"It's pretty clear that the U.S. wheat crop won't be
unscratched. Weather will dent yields there like other
countries," he said.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said
spring wheat seeding was 49% complete, as on Sunday, below the
lowest in a range of trade estimates and well behind the
five-year average of 83%.
For winter wheat, the USDA rated 28% of the crop in
good-to-excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the
previous week.
The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday
lowered its forecast of the EU's average soft wheat yield this
year to 5.89 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.95 t/ha projected
last month, now 2.5% below the 2021 level.
Corn eased 0.45% to $7.82-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
edged 0.28% lower to $16.82-1/4 a bushel.
The USDA said farmers had planted 72% of their intended corn
acres, ahead of the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst
poll.
Soybean planting was 50% complete by Sunday, the USDA said,
up from 30% a week earlier. The figure was ahead of the average
analyst estimate of 49%, but behind the five-year average of
55%.
Rising palm oil prices are boosting demand for
soyoil and effectively supporting beans as well, the dealer
said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)