Wheat extends losses, lingers near 3-month low on hopes of bumper supplies

* Wheat down for fourth straight session

* Corn falls despite Chinese buying

* Soybeans edge lower

CANBERRA, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as expectations for bumper global supplies pushed the grain prices towards a near three-month low.

Corn fell despite strong Chinese demand for U.S. supplies, while soybeans also edged lower.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.4% at $6.24-3/4 a bushel by 0313 GMT, after closing down 0.6% on Friday when prices hit a Dec. 30 low of $6.21-3/4 a bushel.

Traders attributed the declines to bearish fundamentals.

"The world is aflush with wheat, any supply concerns are fading," said a Melbourne-based grains trader who declined to be named, as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Black Sea wheat production is at the forefront of traders minds right now, with favourable weather in Ukraine set to drive grain production to 75 million tonnes this year.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% to $14.14 a bushel, after firming 1.7% on Friday.

The most active corn futures were down 0.4% to $5.55-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.

The declines in corn came despite continued demand from China.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 800,000 tonnes in additional U.S. corn sales to China on Friday, taking total sales confirmed this week to nearly 3.9 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, workers at the Argentine grains port hub of Rosario ended an hours-long strike on Friday, after the government ordered labor unions to negotiate a settlement with management. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)