Wheat falls 1%, but losses limited by global output worries

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1% on Thursday, as traders booked profits after prices hit a near six-year high in the previous session, although losses were limited on concerns about adverse weather in key producing regions.

Corn edged lower despite concerns about global production; soybeans also fell.

The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1% at $6.23 a bushel by 0356 GMT. Wheat hit a near six-year high of $6.38 a bushel on Wednesday, but ended 0.4% lower.

Despite edging lower, analysts said wheat remains underpinned by concerns about global production.

"Weather forecasters can see a little rain forming for dry Black Sea and U.S. grain regions at limits of the projection horizon," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Soybean futures were down 0.1% at $10.70-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8% on Wednesday. The declines came despite ongoing concern about South American production and strong demand from China.

Rains are expected in the coming week in Brazil and Argentina but may be light in some Brazilian growing belts, forecasts showed.

Despite the adverse weather, farmers in Brazil, the world's largest soybean producer and exporter, have sowed 7.9% of the estimated soy area through Oct. 15, according to a report from consultancy AgRural on Monday, more than doubling the area planted last week.

Corn futures fell 0.3% to $4.12 a bushel, after having gained 1.2% in the previous session. (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)