Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat falls 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears

09/23/2022 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said.

Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and favorable weather for the expanding U.S. harvest.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat settled down 30-1/4 cents at $8.80-1/2 per bushel, retreating from a two-month high set a day earlier.

CBOT December corn ended down 11-1/2 cents at $6.76-3/4 a bushel and November soybeans fell 31-1/4 cents to finish at $14.25-3/4 a bushel.

Wall Street equity markets plunged, U.S. crude oil futures dropped nearly 6% and the dollar touched a two-decade high, making U.S. grains less competitive globally, as worries mounted about the health of the world economy.

"Everything is interpreted through the lens of global recession that negatively impacts demand for commodities, leading to the selling as we head into the weekend," StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.

Outlooks for clear Midwest weather added to bearish sentiment, even though the U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected smaller U.S. corn and soy crops compared to a year ago. The harvest is just beginning in the heart of the Corn Belt, with 7% of the U.S. corn crop and 3% of the U.S. soybean crop cut as of Sept. 18.

"Below-normal rainfall is expected across the central U.S. over the next 15 days, which will favor dry-down and early harvesting of corn and soybeans," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note.

Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. and European wheat futures markets on Thursday reached their highest levels since July 11, after Moscow's moves to mobilise more troops and back referendums on joining Russia in occupied regions of Ukraine fuelled concern about further disruption to vital Black Sea grain trade.

However, rising estimates of what is expected to be a record Russian wheat harvest and ongoing grain shipments from Ukraine through a Black Sea corridor were tempering supply worries.

"Trade flows are not without disruption risk, but so long as ports and transit lanes are open for grains, then prices should generally stay contained," Citi analysts said in a note. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.085 Delayed Quote.-16.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.94% 0.7353 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 675 End-of-day quote.16.01%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.51% 0.969 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.99% 86.71 Delayed Quote.15.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.73% 0.5744 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.67% 558.7203 Real-time Quote.16.01%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -5.73% 431.5465 Real-time Quote.11.06%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.14% 566.054 Real-time Quote.8.79%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.21% 440.5 End-of-day quote.8.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.05% 56.87 Delayed Quote.-20.07%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.71% 877 End-of-day quote.18.16%
WTI -5.01% 79.304 Delayed Quote.10.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aMacau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups
RE
09/23Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says
RE
09/23ROCKETMAN AT THE WHITE HOUSE : Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soiree
RE
09/23Preview -- Barron's
DJ
09/23China reports 918 new COVID cases for Sept 23 vs 901 a day earlier
RE
09/23Exxon halts activity at Texas oilfield site following worker fatality
RE
09/23China says U.S. sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
RE
09/23Netflix dismisses lawsuit against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical'
RE
09/23Netflix says it has dismissed its lawsuit against the creators o…
RE
09/23Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sierra Space weighs public offering to help fund space station, preside..
2Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soi..
3Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
4European lottery group Allwyn calls off SPAC deal to list on NYSE
5Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder

HOT NEWS