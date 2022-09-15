Advanced search
Wheat falls from two-month high as U.S. averts rail shutdown

09/15/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
* Profit-taking pressures wheat futures

* U.S. railroads, unions reach tentative labor deal

* USDA issues weekly export sales data

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures weakened on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging Chicago wheat prices down from a two-month high, traders said.

A tentative agreement to avert a U.S. rail shutdown added pressure on wheat futures, said Matt Wiegand, a risk management consultant and commodity broker at FuturesOne.

Before the deal, some traders thought a shutdown would increase demand for wheat to be used as livestock feed in the U.S. Plains because railroads would not be been able to transport corn to the region for feed, Wiegand said.

"The big thing is wheat today, with the rail strike being averted," he said.

Most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures were down 27-1/4 cents at $8.45 a bushel by 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT). The market retreated after hitting its highest level since July 11 at $8.84-3/4 earlier in the session.

CBOT corn was 4-1/4 cents lower at $6.78 a bushel, while soybeans slipped 2-1/2 cents to $14.52-1/2 a bushel.

Accelerating U.S. corn and soybean harvests hung over the markets, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued four weeks' worth of weekly export sales data, after suspending reports due to problems with a new reporting system.

Exporters sold a net 583,100 tonnes of U.S. corn in the week ended Sept. 8 for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year, in line with trade estimates, the USDA said.

The agency said exporters sold a net 843,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 8 for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year and 30,000 tonnes for 2023/24, also in line with trade estimates.

Separately, the U.S. soybean crush dropped by nearly 3% in August and fell short of the average trade forecast, while soyoil stocks at the end of the month hit a 14-month low, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.46% 709 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.43% 180.225 End-of-day quote.7.85%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.28% 144.4 End-of-day quote.3.33%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.84% 558.5139 Real-time Quote.16.77%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.27% 576.0788 Real-time Quote.8.64%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.17% 461.3 End-of-day quote.12.05%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.31% 853.75 End-of-day quote.10.77%
