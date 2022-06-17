Log in
Wheat falls on harvest pressure, firmer dollar

06/17/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
* Hot Midwest spell raises early concerns about corn, soy yields

* Wheat market weighs harvest progress, uncertain Ukraine supply

* U.S. holiday weekend encourages short-covering

INDIANAPOLIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday, erasing gains earlier in the week as harvest pressure weighs and a firmer dollar limits export business, traders said.

Corn inched higher, finding a fresh one-month high, supported by hot weather in the U.S. Midwest that could threaten crops, while soybeans traded near even heading into a three-day holiday weekend.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 44 cents to $10.34-1/4 a bushel, down 3.5% for the week.

CBOT corn eased 3-3/4 cents to end at $7.84-1/2 per bushel, after earlier reaching $8.00, its highest since May 18.

CBOT soybeans eased 7-1/2 cents to $17.02 per bushel, falling 2.5% on the week, its biggest weekly loss since the week ended May 6.

A firmer U.S. dollar, as financial markets remained volatile after the Federal Reserve's steps to counter inflation, curbed gains in U.S. crop futures, as a stronger dollar curtails U.S. export competitiveness.

Short-covering ahead of a three-day U.S. market closure for Monday's Juneteenth holiday added pressure.

"It’s probably a combination of the dollar and harvest pressure. This is the time of year that’s not usually friendly for wheat. We saw a rally yesterday, but they’re giving it back today," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag Marketing.

After traders initially saw warm weather as a boost to spring crops planted in wet, cold conditions, forecasts projecting hotter-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the month has raised doubts about key summer growth stages.

"Corn has rallied," said Andrew Jackson, broker at Producers Hedge. "It kind of ignored the hot, dry weather early in the week on some weaker macros. Later in the week it started paying attention."

Negotiations to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea remain stymied, underpinning wheat and corn markets.

France's president saw little chance of a diplomatic agreement with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports by sea from the port of Odesa, but said there were talks to regenerate rail routes linking Odesa to the Danube in Romania.

A heatwave in France and Spain may further stress wheat crops after a dry spring though an expected easing in temperature and showers this month should avert large crop losses, analysts and growers said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS