Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat falls to near three-month low on ample supply forecast

03/25/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat down nearly 3% for the week

* Corn falls on U.S. supply outlook

* Soybeans edged lower

CANBERRA, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower to touch a near three-month low on Friday, as favourable weather across major producing regions pushed the market towards a weekly loss of nearly 3%.

Corn edged lower as expectations that U.S. farmers will sow ample acreage pushed the grain towards weekly losses of 2%, while soybeans ticked down.

The most-active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6% at $6.08-3/4 a bushel by 0327 GMT, near the session low of $6.08-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since Dec 28. Wheat closed down 2% on Thursday.

Wheat is down nearly 3% for the week and is on track for its fourth straight weekly decline.

"The market isn't concerned about any supply issues right now, so the market is on the defensive," said a Melbourne-based grains traders, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Much-needed moisture is expected this month across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia, boosting production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

Agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.8 million tonnes, from 78 million earlier.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% at $14.12 a bushel after closing down 1.3% in the previous session.

Soybeans are little changed for the week after closing up 0.2% last week.

The most active corn futures down 0.1% to $5.46 a bushel after closing down 1.2% on Thursday.

Corn is down 2% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since Jan. 22.

Analysts said corn was tracking wheat, dragged down due to expectations of large global supplies.

The International Grains Council forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but it expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

The market, however, still remains concerned about planting delays in Brazil.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.22% 546.5 End-of-day quote.14.31%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.03% 6.649 Delayed Quote.4.65%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.85% 404.4 End-of-day quote.-8.20%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.35% 54.98 End-of-day quote.32.66%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 75.904 Delayed Quote.3.20%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.96% 612.5 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:04aIndonesia's GDP recovery seen unaffected by capital outflows - central bank
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:59aChina shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
RE
12:20aUber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week
RE
12:18aIndian shares take breather from virus-driven selloff
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
12:15aTRENDS IN MALAYSIAN POVERTY AND INCOME DYNAMICS : do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?
PU
12:11aAsian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ