Wheat falls to near three-month low on ample supply forecast

CANBERRA, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower to touch a near three-month low on Friday, as favourable weather across major producing regions pushed the market towards a weekly loss of nearly 3%.

Corn edged lower as expectations that U.S. farmers will sow ample acreage pushed the grain towards weekly losses of 2%, while soybeans ticked down.

The most-active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6% at $6.08-3/4 a bushel by 0327 GMT, near the session low of $6.08-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since Dec 28. Wheat closed down 2% on Thursday.

Wheat is down nearly 3% for the week and is on track for its fourth straight weekly decline.

"The market isn't concerned about any supply issues right now, so the market is on the defensive," said a Melbourne-based grains traders, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Much-needed moisture is expected this month across the U.S. Plains as well as in Russia, boosting production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

Agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 79.8 million tonnes, from 78 million earlier.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.1% at $14.12 a bushel after closing down 1.3% in the previous session.

Soybeans are little changed for the week after closing up 0.2% last week.

The most active corn futures down 0.1% to $5.46 a bushel after closing down 1.2% on Thursday.

Corn is down 2% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since Jan. 22.

Analysts said corn was tracking wheat, dragged down due to expectations of large global supplies.

The International Grains Council forecast global grain production would climb to a record 2.287 billion tonnes in the 2021/22 season, but it expects the larger supply to be entirely absorbed by higher consumption.

The market, however, still remains concerned about planting delays in Brazil.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)