SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Monday, with prices trading near their lowest in a month as Turkey's move to ban imports triggered worries over demand for Black Sea cargoes.

Corn inched higher after Friday's losses, while soybeans dipped.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $6.23-1/2 a bushel, as of 0018 GMT, not far from Friday's lowest since May 6 at $6.18 a bushel.

* Corn added 0.3% to $4.50 a bushel, while soybeans gave up 0.1% to $11.78-1/4 a bushel.

* Turkey will halt wheat imports from June 21 until at least Oct. 15 to protect farmers from price fluctuations, ensure domestic procurement of raw materials and create a favourable market for producers, the agriculture ministry said. Turkey is the world's fifth largest wheat importer, buying mostly from Russia.

* There was additional pressure on wheat stemming from expectations of a bumper U.S. winter harvest, which have eased worries arising from Russian crop damage.

* Analysts in a Reuters poll published on Thursday estimated the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 12 crop production report will forecast a harvest of 1.298 billion bushels of winter wheat, above the May estimate.

* Russia said on Friday it was declaring a federal emergency in 10 regions because of damage to crops from May frosts, a measure that will help farmers with extra funds but which officials said should not derail export obligations.

* Favourable crop conditions in the United States, where farmers have made steady progress in planting corn and soybeans while starting winter wheat harvesting, were also weighing on prices.

* China imported 10.22 million metric tons of soybeans in May, customs data showed on Friday, below the levels of a year ago but more than April's shipment volumes, as good crush margins supported demand for cheaper Brazilian beans.

* Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to June 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks pulled back from an all-time high on Friday after surprisingly strong U.S. monthly jobs data dimmed hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon follow euro zone and Canadian interest rate cuts, causing Treasury yields to shoot higher.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0830 EU Sentix Index June (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)