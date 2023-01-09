Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data

01/09/2023 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced.

Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against tepid demand for U.S. supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was up 1-1/4 cents at $7.44-3/4 per bushel at 12:15 p.m. CST (1815 GMT). March soybeans gained 1 cent at $14.93-1/2 a bushel while March corn was up 1/2 cent at $6.54-1/2 a bushel.

Grain market volatility was limited as traders awaited Thursday's release of global crop supply-and-demand estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In the report, USDA is expected to cut its

corn and soy production

outlook for drought-hit Argentina but also raise its estimate of

U.S. grain and soybean supplies

.

"The question going into the report is whether the USDA will lower the South American production and supply numbers enough to offset weakening demand that the market has already built in," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

The USDA on Monday reported weekly

grain export inspections

for corn, soybeans and wheat near the low end of a range of

trade estimates

. U.S. exports have struggled to compete in the global marketplace with cheaper South American supplies.

Grain traders are also monitoring developments in Brazil, where far-right supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings over the weekend. The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on Monday, making the country's crop exports even more affordable than U.S. supplies on the global market. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.28% 79.76 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.64% 1.21993 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (CAD/BRL) 0.80% 3.9286 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.49% 0.74785 Delayed Quote.0.72%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.08% 653.25 End-of-day quote.-3.61%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.38% 193.5514 Delayed Quote.0.84%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.04% 5.6444 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.80% 1.07495 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.53% 0.012182 Delayed Quote.0.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.59% 5630.98 Real-time Quote.1.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.40% 0.6388 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.11% 539.1124 Real-time Quote.-3.61%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.73% 411.301 Real-time Quote.-8.09%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.05% 592.2574 Real-time Quote.-2.07%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.86% 502.7 End-of-day quote.5.14%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.47% 180.09 Delayed Quote.1.41%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.21% 5.2512 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.50% 743 End-of-day quote.-6.12%
WTI 1.48% 75.288 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
Latest news "Economy"
01:34pFineco CEO expects fixed income demand to help managed assets
RE
01:30pFineco ceo: to open uk subsidiary under post-brexit arrangement…
RE
01:30pFineco ceo: robust customer demand for fixed income to support m…
RE
01:29pBarge operator Kirby opts against divesting distribution and services unit
RE
01:28pAir France-KLM tests European high-yield debt appetite with sustainability-linked bond
RE
01:28pVenezuelan court issues warrants for new opposition leaders: AG
RE
01:24pWheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
RE
01:20pFed could hike rates by 25 or 50 basis points on Feb. 1, Daly tells WSJ
RE
01:19pScenes from the deluge in California
RE
01:14pFed's Bostic: Appropriate to be 'more cautious' in calibrating rates from here
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4Analyst recommendations: BT Group, Hilton WorldWide, J.B. Hunt, MetLife..
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS

HOT NEWS