Wheat firms 2% on global supply cuts

* Wheat supported by lower supply forecasts, strong demand
* Corn inches higher as U.S. crop ratings decline
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed 2%
on Tuesday, strengthened by global supply concerns amid strong
demand, while a weaker U.S. dollar supported U.S. trade.
Corn inched higher after a weekly decline in U.S crop
conditions reported by the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA).
Soybeans traded both sides of even before easing on harvest
pressure.
The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract
added 13-3/4 cents to $7.00-3/4 a bushel, its biggest
daily gain since Aug. 18.
Corn firmed 7 cents to $5.20-1/4 a bushel while
soybeans eased 2-1/4 cents to $12.82-1/2 a bushel.
France cut its estimate of soft wheat production in the
European Union's biggest grain grower by more than 600,000
tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer
weather.
Canada's drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even
more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics
Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million
tonnes, down 41% year over year.
This comes at a time of strong global wheat demand,
including a significant number of international tenders in the
past week.
U.S. winter wheat was 12% planted as of Sept. 5, up from 5%
last week, the USDA said.
"With $7 wheat, I think you’re going to have more wheat
acres than we’ve had the last 5-6 years," said Ed Duggan, senior
risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.
Meanwhile, the USDA rated 58% of the U.S. corn crop in
good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop conditions
report, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while
soybean ratings were unchanged at 57% good-to-excellent.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change
for either crop.
Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports, though
closures on the U.S. Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Ida have muted
recent shipping activity.
"Seasonally, exports tend to skyrocket. We just have to get
past some logistical hiccups down in the Gulf," said Terry
Reilly, senior agriculture futures analyst at Futures
International. "I expect that to quickly rebound and beans to go
out the door, as soon as we get harvest under way."
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)