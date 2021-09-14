Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat firms 2% on global supply cuts

09/14/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat supported by lower supply forecasts, strong demand

* Corn inches higher as U.S. crop ratings decline

CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures firmed 2% on Tuesday, strengthened by global supply concerns amid strong demand, while a weaker U.S. dollar supported U.S. trade.

Corn inched higher after a weekly decline in U.S crop conditions reported by the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA).

Soybeans traded both sides of even before easing on harvest pressure.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract added 13-3/4 cents to $7.00-3/4 a bushel, its biggest daily gain since Aug. 18.

Corn firmed 7 cents to $5.20-1/4 a bushel while soybeans eased 2-1/4 cents to $12.82-1/2 a bushel.

France cut its estimate of soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower by more than 600,000 tonnes on Tuesday to 36.06 million tonnes, citing wet summer weather.

Canada's drought conditions damaged the wheat harvest even more than it appeared weeks ago, according to a Statistics Canada report estimating spring wheat output at 15.3 million tonnes, down 41% year over year.

This comes at a time of strong global wheat demand, including a significant number of international tenders in the past week.

U.S. winter wheat was 12% planted as of Sept. 5, up from 5% last week, the USDA said.

"With $7 wheat, I think you’re going to have more wheat acres than we’ve had the last 5-6 years," said Ed Duggan, senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

Meanwhile, the USDA rated 58% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop conditions report, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybean ratings were unchanged at 57% good-to-excellent. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change for either crop.

Soybean futures were underpinned by recent exports, though closures on the U.S. Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Ida have muted recent shipping activity.

"Seasonally, exports tend to skyrocket. We just have to get past some logistical hiccups down in the Gulf," said Terry Reilly, senior agriculture futures analyst at Futures International. "I expect that to quickly rebound and beans to go out the door, as soon as we get harvest under way." (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pAPPLE : U.S. stocks close lower on worries over recovery, corporate tax hikes
RE
03:59pTop Senate Democrat Schumer asks U.S. businesses to weigh in on debt default
RE
03:53pApple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
RE
03:51pOil settles unchanged as latest storm spares U.S. energy sector
RE
03:50p'AMAZON WON'T CHANGE WITHOUT A UNION' : Canadian warehouse files for union vote
RE
03:47pU.S. judge blocks N.Y. vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
RE
03:33pChevron triples low-carbon investment, but avoids 2050 net-zero goals
RE
03:32pCanadian First Nation demands Enbridge reroute gas pipeline after 2018 explosion
RE
03:31pWheat firms 2% on global supply cuts
RE
03:24pApple shares could be in for a further fall -CIO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism coo..
3Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
4U.S. inflation coming off the boil as prices increase slowly in August
5NanoViricides : Completes Licensing for Coronavirus Field which Include..

HOT NEWS