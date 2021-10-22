Wheat firms on global supply concerns, soybeans lag

* Wheat firm on brisk imports; weaker dollar supports
* Fertilizer risks underpin corn
* Soybeans weighed by harvest, firmer crush lends support
CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday,
supported by global supply concerns and an easing dollar.
Corn followed wheat higher, but gains were dragged down by
pressure from a lower soybean market as U.S. farmers reap
better-than-expected harvests of the oilseed.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was 10 cents higher at $7.51-1/4 a bushel as of
11:31 a.m. (1631 GMT), poised for a 2.65% cent weekly gain.
CBOT's most-active corn gained 4 cents to $5.36-1/4 a
bushel, aimed at a nearly 2% gain for the week.
CBOT soybeans lost 4-3/4 cents to 12.19-1/4, poised to
end the week nearly unchanged.
"Wheat’s the mover, taking support from global demand," said
Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.
Wheat markets continued to grapple with strong export demand
as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones
this season.
In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up
shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is
expected to be a second year of near-record output.
Wheat was also supported by a weaker U.S. Dollar Index, last
down 0.05%.
Soybeans slipped, but were supported by firming crush
margins.
"Harvest is going well, it seems like the yields are better
than the USDA is saying," said Ted Seifried, vice president of
Zaner Group. "At the same time, crush margins have gotten
substantially better for soybeans, both here in the United
States and also in China."
CBOT November/December board crush <1SMSIZ1-BOZ1-SX1>, an
indicator of profit margins for soybean crushers, last traded at
180-1/2 cents a bushel, poised for a nearly 18% weekly gain.
A pullback in vegetable oil markets capped soybeans.
CBOT corn found underlying support from talks of shifting
U.S. acres toward soybeans next year due to climbing fertilizer
costs, while beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward
revisions to U.S. and European harvests curbed
prices.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Diane Craft)