Wheat firms on global supply concerns, soybeans lag

10/22/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
* Wheat firm on brisk imports; weaker dollar supports

* Fertilizer risks underpin corn

* Soybeans weighed by harvest, firmer crush lends support

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, supported by global supply concerns and an easing dollar.

Corn followed wheat higher, but gains were dragged down by pressure from a lower soybean market as U.S. farmers reap better-than-expected harvests of the oilseed.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was 10 cents higher at $7.51-1/4 a bushel as of 11:31 a.m. (1631 GMT), poised for a 2.65% cent weekly gain.

CBOT's most-active corn gained 4 cents to $5.36-1/4 a bushel, aimed at a nearly 2% gain for the week.

CBOT soybeans lost 4-3/4 cents to 12.19-1/4, poised to end the week nearly unchanged.

"Wheat’s the mover, taking support from global demand," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.

Wheat markets continued to grapple with strong export demand as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this season.

In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near-record output.

Wheat was also supported by a weaker U.S. Dollar Index, last down 0.05%.

Soybeans slipped, but were supported by firming crush margins.

"Harvest is going well, it seems like the yields are better than the USDA is saying," said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group. "At the same time, crush margins have gotten substantially better for soybeans, both here in the United States and also in China."

CBOT November/December board crush <1SMSIZ1-BOZ1-SX1>, an indicator of profit margins for soybean crushers, last traded at 180-1/2 cents a bushel, poised for a nearly 18% weekly gain.

A pullback in vegetable oil markets capped soybeans.

CBOT corn found underlying support from talks of shifting U.S. acres toward soybeans next year due to climbing fertilizer costs, while beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward revisions to U.S. and European harvests curbed prices.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS