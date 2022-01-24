Wheat firms on global supply worries; soybeans, corn firm

* Chicago wheat prices rise 1.7%% on supply worries
* Chicago corn, soybeans futures nearly unmoved
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose
1.7%% on Monday, with prices supported by concerns over global
supplies, while soybeans and corn ticked higher.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) added 1.7% to $7.93-1/4 a bushel as of 0707 GMT.
Soybeans rose 0.1% to $14.15 a bushel and corn
quarter of a cent to 0.5% to $6.16-1/2 a bushel.
The wheat market is being supported by a global supply
crunch.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said private
exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to
China and 247,800 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations.
Separately, USDA said weekly export sales of soybeans
totalled 1.199 million tonnes, up 30.5% from a week earlier.
Corn export sales of 1.196 million tonnes were near the high end
of market forecasts.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Jan. 18, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)