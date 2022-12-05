Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat firms on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID easing

12/05/2022 | 10:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Higher-than-expected U.S. weekly export data supports wheat

*

China's easing of curbs on COVID-19 rules seen lifting demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market.

Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $7.40-3/4 a bushel, as of 0341 GMT. Soybeans gained 0.3% at $14.42-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.2% to $6.41-1/2 a bushel.

During the week ended Dec. 1, U.S. exporters prepared 334,653 tonnes of wheat for export, beating expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

However, ample supplies are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Russian wheat export prices fell slightly last week amid a record harvest in Russia and active supplies from the Black Sea.

Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region.

Total winter crop production across the country is forecast to total 62 million tonnes, the second highest on record, according to a report from the federal Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES).

Further easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules in some Chinese cities could increase demand for U.S. commodities, including soybeans.

U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China.

Corn export inspections of 524,313 tonnes and soybean inspections of 1.72 million tonnes were within trade expectations.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soyoil, wheat and corn wheat futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.98% 628.75 End-of-day quote.7.04%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.21% 5681.67 Real-time Quote.-9.31%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.20% 529.8245 Real-time Quote.8.93%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.28% 572.8033 Real-time Quote.7.41%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.00% 433 End-of-day quote.3.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.07% 62.9 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.95% 715.5 End-of-day quote.-4.35%
Latest news "Economy"
12:35aMarketmind: Powerless
RE
12:32aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee below 82/USD for first time in a month, premiums at 12-yr low
RE
12:21aSouth Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chief's divorce
RE
12:21aAt least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
12:16aTrending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path
DJ
12/06United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
RE
12/06Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
RE
12/05China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
2Gold flat after sharp declines on U.S. data
3China Pharma : Dec. 5, 2022_China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the A..
4Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
5South Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chi..

HOT NEWS