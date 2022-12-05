Wheat firms on strong demand, soybeans supported by China's COVID easing

*

Higher-than-expected U.S. weekly export data supports wheat

China's easing of curbs on COVID-19 rules seen lifting demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures inched higher on Tuesday, rising for the first time in four sessions as strong U.S. weekly exports supported the market.

Soybeans gained ground on expectations of a recovery in demand with China gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, corn prices rose.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $7.40-3/4 a bushel, as of 0341 GMT. Soybeans gained 0.3% at $14.42-1/4 a bushel and corn rose 0.2% to $6.41-1/2 a bushel.

During the week ended Dec. 1, U.S. exporters prepared 334,653 tonnes of wheat for export, beating expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

However, ample supplies are likely to keep a lid on prices.

Russian wheat export prices fell slightly last week amid a record harvest in Russia and active supplies from the Black Sea.

Australia is expected to produce a bumper year of crops including record wheat production in the current financial year, the government said on Tuesday, despite the impact of widespread flooding in the the country's eastern region.

Total winter crop production across the country is forecast to total 62 million tonnes, the second highest on record, according to a report from the federal Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES).

Further easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules in some Chinese cities could increase demand for U.S. commodities, including soybeans.

U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China.

Corn export inspections of 524,313 tonnes and soybean inspections of 1.72 million tonnes were within trade expectations.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soymeal and soybean futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of soyoil, wheat and corn wheat futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)