Wheat futures fall for fourth straight day; corn, soybeans firm

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures notched
their fourth straight day of declines on Thursday, sinking to
their lowest in more than a week on optimism about a deal that
could lead to the resumption of Ukrainian Black Sea grain
exports, traders said.
Corn futures rose for the sixth time in seven sessions on
growing concerns about hot weather stunting crop development in
the U.S. Midwest during the key pollination phase.
"The corn market is trading higher again this morning ...
watching the weather forecast that is not calling for much rain
in the drier areas of the country," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst
for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients.
Soybean futures firmed after trading both sides of
unchanged, with traders shrugging off weakness in the energy
sector and concerns about the global economy.
At 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December corn futures were up 9-1/4 cents at $6.04-1/2 a
bushel. On a continuous basis the most-active contract hit
its highest since July 6.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat was 7-1/4 cents
lower at $8.03-1/2 a bushel while CBOT November soybeans
gained 11 cents to $13.60-1/2 a bushel.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to
sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's grain exports.
"Ukraine really needs high-volume ocean shipping to move out
its grain exports, a sea channel would be a major development,
perhaps enabling Ukraine to put large volumes of grains into the
world market," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk
manager.
The potential for a pick-up in Ukraine's pace of shipping
outweighed bullish export news about U.S. supplies.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said
that export sales of wheat totaled a bigger-than-expected 1.047
million tonnes in the week ended July 7, the biggest weekly
total since 2013.
