Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat futures fall for fourth straight day; corn, soybeans firm

07/14/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures notched their fourth straight day of declines on Thursday, sinking to their lowest in more than a week on optimism about a deal that could lead to the resumption of Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, traders said.

Corn futures rose for the sixth time in seven sessions on growing concerns about hot weather stunting crop development in the U.S. Midwest during the key pollination phase.

"The corn market is trading higher again this morning ... watching the weather forecast that is not calling for much rain in the drier areas of the country," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients.

Soybean futures firmed after trading both sides of unchanged, with traders shrugging off weakness in the energy sector and concerns about the global economy.

At 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures were up 9-1/4 cents at $6.04-1/2 a bushel. On a continuous basis the most-active contract hit its highest since July 6.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was 7-1/4 cents lower at $8.03-1/2 a bushel while CBOT November soybeans gained 11 cents to $13.60-1/2 a bushel.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's grain exports.

"Ukraine really needs high-volume ocean shipping to move out its grain exports, a sea channel would be a major development, perhaps enabling Ukraine to put large volumes of grains into the world market," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

The potential for a pick-up in Ukraine's pace of shipping outweighed bullish export news about U.S. supplies.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled a bigger-than-expected 1.047 million tonnes in the week ended July 7, the biggest weekly total since 2013. (Additionl reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Aditya Soni and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pCanada cenbank governor macklem says inflation probably going to…
RE
12:17pJPMorgan, Morgan Stanley earnings bode badly for Wall Street dealmakers
RE
12:16pUK stocks slide over 1% on U.S. inflation scare, weak earnings
RE
12:11pFor love of mangroves, Florida man hauls 10 tons of trash from Keys
RE
12:08pTen years on, Draghi faces debt crisis words won't solve
RE
12:06pCanada's westjet airlines says check-in services nationwide hav…
RE
12:02pWheat futures fall for fourth straight day; corn, soybeans firm
RE
11:59aMali orders suspension of U.N. peacekeeping mission rotations
RE
11:57aHalf of Holocaust-related posts on Telegram deny or distort facts, U.N. says
RE
11:56aDNA tests show 13-year-old not behind wheel in fatal Texas -- NTSB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, ..
2Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
3Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
4Delta Air Lines announces June quarter 2022 profit
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS