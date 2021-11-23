Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat futures rally to 9-year peaks on supply worries

11/23/2021 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Australia rain, lower U.S. wheat rating fuels supply worry

* Corn extends gains, soybeans ease ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures rose to nine-year highs on Tuesday as declining weekly U.S. crop condition ratings stoked supply concerns and sparked fresh buying that more than offset earlier profit-taking pressure.

Corn extended prior-session gains in light trading, while soybeans eased as traders squared positions ahead of this week's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Concerns about inflation underpinned commodities markets in general.

Trading volumes in grains were lighter than normal as many market participants were absent amid an abbreviated trading schedule this week. Markets are closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday.

"The market gave back some of yesterday's gains in sort of a vacuum for news. Corn led us back up and wheat seemingly doesn't want to go down," said Ted Seifried, chief ag market strategist with Zaner Group.

Concerns about tightening global supplies have supported wheat prices as rains stalled harvesting in Australia and threatened grain quality. Flooding has also disrupted shipments from western Canada, while prices in Russia, the world's top wheat exporter, have climbed steadily.

Dry conditions in the U.S. winter wheat belt also fueled early worries about next year's harvest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday that 44% of the U.S. winter wheat crop was in good-to-excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected an unchanged score.

Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat was up 10 cents at $8.67-1/2 a bushel, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. Most futures months hit contract highs.

K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also posted contract highs in nearly all months, with the March contract 17-1/2 cents higher at $8.84 a bushel.

December corn gained 3-3/4 cents to $5.80-1/2 a bushel. January soybeans fell 1-1/4 cents to $12.73 a bushel.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Mark Potter, Mark Heinrich and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58pJPMorgan CEO Dimon jokes his bank will outlast China's Communist Party
RE
03:45pLebanon has yet to give IMF figure for financial losses, central bank governor says
RE
03:38pU.S. Senator Warren lashes out at energy companies over natural gas prices
RE
03:33pWheat futures rally to 9-year peaks on supply worries
RE
03:24pDollar steady, euro recovers on better than expected data
RE
03:20pU S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : The Reason Behind High Gas Prices — and Why Some Commonly Proposed “Solutions” Won't Help
PU
03:18pU.S. ENERGY SECRETARY : companies making huge profits, should increase oil supply
RE
03:18pU.S. challenges OPEC+ with coordinated release of oil from reserves
RE
03:13pGiant pipeline in U.S. Midwest tests future of carbon capture
RE
03:11pBiden says U.S. gasoline prices will drop after release of strategic reserves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2European shares hit 3-week lows on COVID-19 surge; oil stocks, miners r..
3Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..
4Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
5Understanding the Semiconductor Industry

HOT NEWS