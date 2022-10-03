Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT

*
U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war
escalates
*
Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate
*
Traders await weekly USDA crop-progress data
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a
three-month high reached the previous session, traders said.
The setback in wheat futures came after a reduced official
estimate of the U.S. harvest and heightened tensions in the
Ukraine war put renewed attention on global supply risks.
Soybean futures, meanwhile, rose after falling to
their lowest in about two months earlier in the session and on
Friday, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued data on
quarterly stocks.
"Prices have stabilized a bit after the sharp price break
Friday," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage.
The most-active CBOT wheat contract was down 5-3/4
cents at $9.15-3/4 by 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT). On Friday, the
contract reached $9.45-3/4, its highest price since June 29.
CBOT corn rose 1-1/2 cents to $6.79 a bushel.
Soybeans were up 8-1/2 cents at $13.73-1/4 a bushel, after
falling earlier to $13.61-1/4, the lowest price since Aug. 4.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday the 2022
U.S. wheat harvest was smaller than previously forecast and cut
its crop assessment below analysts' expectations to 1.650
billion bushels.
In a separate quarterly stocks report, the USDA on Friday
reported U.S. corn inventories were below analysts' expectations
and soybean inventories topped estimates. The
larger-than-expected soybean stocks added pressure to a soy
market already under pressure from competition from South
American supplies.
Traders are awaiting a weekly USDA update on the corn and
soy harvests due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday. The weekly
crop-progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 22%
complete and the soybean harvest as 20% complete, according to
analysts polled by Reuters.
"An adequate U.S. soybean crop along with an expected and
potentially record large South American crop will make it
difficult for soybeans to maintain rallies," Pfitzenmaier said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips,
Subhranshu Sahu, David Evans and Richard Chang)