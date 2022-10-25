Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance

10/25/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Black Sea grain exports pressure wheat

*

Rain in U.S., Argentine wheat belts caps prices

*

Soybean, corn futures finish higher

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday under pressure from expectations for rain in dry global growing areas and for continued exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region.

Soybean and corn futures advanced.

Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains tempered supply concerns, traders said. In the U.S. Midwest, rains will expand across soft red winter wheat fields over the next two days, "significantly improving moisture for establishment" of the crop, Commodity Weather Group said.

Farmers had planted 79% of the U.S. winter wheat crop as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. In Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, subsoil moisture was short to very short in 91% of the state.

Rains may also deliver a small benefit to the Mississippi River, where low water levels are expected to continue hampering grain shipments, analysts said. Commodity Weather Group projected a "minor uptick" in the flow on the lower Mississippi River.

The most-active CBOT wheat contract ended down 4 cents at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. It earlier fell to its lowest since Sept. 20, below a previous one-month trough touched last week.

CBOT soybeans, meanwhile, rose 10 cents to close at $13.82 a bushel and corn edged up 4-3/4 cents to $6.86-1/4 a bushel.

Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for Russian and Ukrainian supplies have loomed over wheat markets, offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.

Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Tuesday.

Juan Luciano, chief executive of grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland, said on an earnings call that he sees "nothing significant that could derail" an extension of the Black Sea grain export corridor for Ukrainian grain next month. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.44% 684.5 End-of-day quote.14.88%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.14% 154.5667 Delayed Quote.29.56%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.68% 5092.87 Real-time Quote.-20.22%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.70% 566.5634 Real-time Quote.14.88%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.80% 552.7538 Real-time Quote.4.87%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.44% 414.6 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.32% 155.07 Delayed Quote.49.78%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.72% 832.75 End-of-day quote.8.82%
Latest news "Economy"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.87% to 103.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.94% to $0.9968 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 1.71% to $1.1472 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.73% to 147.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pCanadian tribunal seeks revamp of C$20 billion deal for First Nations children
RE
05:31pAlphabet cfo says headcount additions in q4 will slow to less th…
RE
05:30pDogecoin Gained 5.07% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 8.96% to $1473.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 4.12% to $20171.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pAlphabet cfo says strong performance last year will continue to…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

HOT NEWS