Wheat futures slip to one-month low as soybeans advance

Black Sea grain exports pressure wheat
Rain in U.S., Argentine wheat belts caps prices
Soybean, corn futures finish higher
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday under pressure from
expectations for rain in dry global growing areas and for
continued exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea region.
Soybean and corn futures advanced.
Weather forecasts for showers in the coming days in
drought-affected wheat zones in Argentina and the U.S. Plains
tempered supply concerns, traders said. In the U.S. Midwest,
rains will expand across soft red winter wheat fields over the
next two days, "significantly improving moisture for
establishment" of the crop, Commodity Weather Group said.
Farmers had planted 79% of the U.S. winter wheat crop as
of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. In
Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, subsoil moisture was
short to very short in 91% of the state.
Rains may also deliver a small benefit to the Mississippi
River, where low water levels are expected to continue hampering
grain shipments, analysts said. Commodity Weather Group
projected a "minor uptick" in the flow on the lower Mississippi
River.
The most-active CBOT wheat contract ended down 4 cents
at $8.34-3/4 a bushel. It earlier fell to its lowest since Sept.
20, below a previous one-month trough touched last week.
CBOT soybeans, meanwhile, rose 10 cents to close at
$13.82 a bushel and corn edged up 4-3/4 cents to $6.86-1/4
a bushel.
Sluggish U.S. wheat exports and competitive prices for
Russian and Ukrainian supplies have loomed over wheat markets,
offsetting worries that a United Nations-backed shipping
corridor from Ukraine may not be extended beyond November.
Ukraine's exports of agricultural products could rise more
than 8% in October from last month, the Ukrainian Agrarian
Council said on Tuesday.
Juan Luciano, chief executive of grain trader
Archer-Daniels-Midland, said on an earnings call that he
sees "nothing significant that could derail" an extension of the
Black Sea grain export corridor for Ukrainian grain next month.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Richard
Pullin)