Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat gains 1.3% to highest since 2014 on world supplies concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

* Wheat gains more ground, climbs to highest in six years

* Dry weather in U.S., Black Sea regions raises supply worries

* Corn prices rebound on expectations of strong demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 1% on Monday to their highest in almost six years as dry weather in the world's leading exporting regions raised worries about supplies for 2021.

Corn gained ground, rising for four of five sessions with prices supported by expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies, while soybeans slid for a second session.

"Weather forecasters have made no changes to their dry outlook for very dry winter wheat regions in the U.S. and east of the Black Sea," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"That weather context supports current price levels. The rally has another potential phase but that is likely to require the market make substantial cuts to U.S., Ukraine and Russia crop forecasts."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.3% at $6.33-1/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT, near the session high of $6.35 a bushel, the highest since December 2014.

Soybeans slid 0.1% to $10.49-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2% on Friday. Corn added 0.6% to $4.04-1/2 a bushel after ending 0.4% lower in the previous session.

In China, Dalian corn prices jumped 1.4% to an all-time high as lower production and strong demand continued to buoy the market.

Wheat was drawing support from concerns over production in Argentina, the U.S. Plains and the Black Sea region.

Argentina's 2020/21 wheat crop is estimated at 17 million tonnes, the Rosario grains exchange said in its monthly crop report last week, citing dryness and frosts as reasons for cutting its previous 18 million tonne estimate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its daily reporting system for export sales, said shippers struck deals to sell a total of 391,150 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. Exporters separately sold 128,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico.

Brazil will suspend tariffs on corn and soy imports from countries outside the Mercosur trade bloc until early next year to help reduce food prices that are pushing up inflation, the economy ministry said on Saturday.

The move could further tighten global supplies as Brazil is the world's biggest exporter of soybeans and a key supplier of corn.

Ukraine has harvested 45.7 million tonnes of grain from 12.06 million hectares, or 78% of the sown area, Ukraine's economy ministry said on Friday.

It said farmers had collected 10.0 million tonnes of corn from 2.2 million hectares, or 40% of fields planted with this crop.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Oct. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

"Speculators have been flirting with record optimism in Chicago-traded soybeans for a couple of weeks, though they finally broke their bean-buying streak last week as futures hit 2-1/2-year highs," Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

"However, investors' bullish corn run is still alive." (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.06% 69.24 End-of-day quote.-13.34%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.43% 402 End-of-day quote.4.13%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.02% 6.6117 Delayed Quote.45.80%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.05% 368.2 End-of-day quote.22.54%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.13% 625.25 End-of-day quote.11.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aOil prices decline after China economic data disappoints
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aOil prices decline after China economic data disappoints
RE
12:04aAsia's currencies edge higher as China rebound gathers steam
RE
12:04aGlobal coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone
RE
12:04aGlobal coronavirus cases surpass 40 million - reuters tally
RE
12:03aBig UK companies kick recovery hopes into long grass - Deloitte
RE
12:03aMost small UK factories take on debt to cope with COVID hit - survey
RE
12:02aUK should tweak financial rules to stay competitive after Brexit, says study
RE
10/18Ant Group gets Chinese nod for Hong Kong leg of $35 billion dual listing - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain tells businesses to step up plans for no-deal EU exit
2American Equity partners with Brookfield, rejects Athene, MassMutual takeover bid
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
4Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
5Global coronavirus cases surpass the 40 million milestone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group