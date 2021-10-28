Wheat gains, set for best monthly rise since April on strong demand, supply crunch

* Chicago wheat poised for 7% gain in October on supply woes
* Corn set for monthly gain, soybeans down for 6th straight
month
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained
more ground on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest
monthly rise since April, underpinned by strong demand and
tightening world supplies.
Corn is poised to end October with gains, while soybeans are
down for sixth month in a row.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) added 0.7% at $7.78 a bushel by 0314 GMT, closing
up 1.7% on Thursday when prices hit a 2013 high of $7.80 a
bushel.
Wheat is up more than 7% for the month, its best performance
since April.
Soybeans have lost around 0.5% in October and corn
has added more than 5% this month.
Russia will harvest more than 123 million tonnes of grain
after drying and cleaning in 2021, the agriculture minister said
on Thursday, cutting the official estimate after months of being
more positive about the crop than main analysts have been.
Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at 19.8 million
tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report,
citing recent rains as its reason for increasing its previous
19.2 million tonne estimate.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and corn
futures contracts and net sellers of soybean and soyoil
contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were even in soymeal.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)