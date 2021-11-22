Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm

11/22/2021 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Tightening world supplies push wheat to highest since 2012

* Chicago soybeans, corn climb

*

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest level in around nine years on Monday as shrinking supplies in top global exporters underpinned the market.

Soybeans and corn also rose, gaining some spillover support from wheat.

"There is problem in getting good-quality wheat," said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company. "Uncertainty over Russian supplies and rains in Australia are casing concerns."

The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract was up 1.9% at $8.50-1/2 a bushel at 1024 GMT, near Monday’s peak of $8.53-3/4 a bushel - the highest since December 2012.

Euronext European wheat futures in Paris < BL2H2> hit new record highs on Monday.

Wheat also rose strongly Friday on global supply fears.

Chicago soybeans inched up 0.01% to $12.63-1/2 a bushel, corn rose 0.3% to $5.72-3/4 a bushel.

The International Grains Council last week cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, underscoring concerns over dwindling stocks.

Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability.

For the soybean market, slowing demand in the world's biggest importer, China, curbed gains. China's October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, customs data showed on Sunday.

China brought in 775,331 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tonnes a year earlier, according to data released from the General Administration of Customs. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aIndonesia 2021 biodiesel consumption could top initial estimates - official
RE
05:45aFTSE Gains, Marks & Spencer Rises After Takeover Speculation
DJ
05:44aNamesto LIBOR-ja s 1. januarjem SARON
PU
05:44aVEDANTA RESOURCES : Anil Agarwal conferred with Philanthropy Award at Asian Business Awards 2021
PU
05:42aWheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm
RE
05:35aBA-owner IAG says transatlantic bookings close to 2019 levels
RE
05:34aSouth Korea expects revenue from real estate tax to be three times higher in 2021
RE
05:34aARGUS MEDIA : Goldman Sachs says November oil price fall 'excessive'
PU
05:33aBritain's M&S shares rise on report investment firm Apollo examined bid
RE
05:31aBenchmark EU carbon price breaches 70 EUR/tonne for first time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2World stocks off to a cautious start; euro struggles
3BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4Tencent boosts Prosus profit, e-commerce trading loss widens
5No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..

HOT NEWS