Wheat hits 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict curbs supply

* Wheat prices touch highest since March 2008
* Russia-Ukraine war raises longer-term supply problems
* Chicago corn and soybeans up on supply concerns
HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose by
more than 6% on Monday to 14-year highs on concern global
supplies will be disrupted until the Russia-Ukraine conflict is
resolved.
Russia and Ukraine together account for about 29% of global
wheat exports, as well as 19% of corn exports.
Since Russia launched the campaign it calls a "special
military operation" on Feb. 24, commodity markets have surged.
The wheat market rose over 40% last week, its biggest weekly
rise on record, and on Monday hit its highest since March 2008
at $12.60-1/4 a bushel. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat
rose 6.6% to $12.53-1/4 a bushel at 0927 GMT.
Corn on Monday rose 2.7% to $7.75-1/4 a bushel,
soybeans rose 2.1% to $16.95-1/2 a bushel. Corn and
soybeans are around their highest since September 2012.
"Until the fighting in Ukraine ends, it cannot be expected
that wheat and corn exports from Ukraine and Russia will
resume," one European trader said on condition of anonymity.
Russia and Ukraine also provide 80% of the world's exports
of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil.
Ukrainian ports remain closed and dealers are reluctant to
trade Russian wheat after Western sanctions, so buyers are
seeking alternative suppliers.
Export demand for European Union wheat surged last week and
is expected to continue to rise.
"With such a sudden run on other sources, there is worry
that some countries will introduce export restrictions to stop
their own domestic supplies being sucked away," another trader
said, but added some big importers were still willing to buy for
fear prices will rise further.
Bulgaria's government said it will expand wheat reserves,
while producers fear an export ban.
Already, Hungary has banned all grain exports with immediate
effect because of the price increases.
Major wheat importer Algeria on Sunday issued an
international tender to buy milling wheat.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Barbara Lewis)