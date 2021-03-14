Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat hits over 1-month low as snowfall aids U.S. crop; corn, soybeans ease

03/14/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat hits lowest since mid-Feb as U.S. winter crop improves

* Chicago corn, soybean futures ease; lower LatAm production weighs

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Monday, with prices dropping to their lowest in more than a month as snowfall across key U.S. growing regions boosted expectations of a bumper crop.

Corn and soybeans also fell in Asian trade.

"This decline in wheat prices should give importers a buying opportunity," one Singapore-based trader said. "We don't see a big drop in wheat prices from the current levels."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.2% to $6.37 a bushel by 0304 GMT, near the session's low of $6.36-3/4 a bushel, its lowest since Feb. 12.

Soybeans were down 0.1% at $14.11-3/4 a bushel and corn lost 0.4% to $5.37 a bushel.

A powerful snowstorm struck the U.S. Rockies and High Plains, aiding winter wheat crops.

There is more bullishness stemming from Chinese imports.

China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high.

"Nearby Chicago corn futures have been stuck in a range for nearly two months after their historic rally that began in August, and speculators continue to cling to their hugely bullish bets, anticipating key supply data from the U.S. government at the end of the month," Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 9 published its monthly supply and demand report and left domestic balance sheets for corn and soybeans unchanged from the previous month. That added to the overall stagnant mood of the market, but USDA's March 31 U.S. grain stocks and planting intentions data is expected to make bigger waves."

Argentina is expected to harvest 44 million tonnes of soy and 45 million tonnes of corn this season, below the previously forecast 46 million tonnes for each crop, due to dry conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said last week.

Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, switched to a net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.88% 539 End-of-day quote.14.67%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.03% 108.505 Delayed Quote.5.64%
NOODLES & COMPANY -1.97% 11.96 Delayed Quote.51.39%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 400.7 End-of-day quote.-7.46%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 55.36 End-of-day quote.31.29%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 90.78 Delayed Quote.7.97%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.35% 638.5 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aIndian shares fall as financials drag, inflation hits three-month high
RE
12:19aIndonesia trade surplus widens slightly in Feb, near expectation
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aChina iron ore futures drop on Tangshan curbs, steel resilient amid firm demand
RE
12:10aWorld stocks inch up on increasing bets on faster economic recovery
RE
03/14China's Jan-Feb refinery output up 15% on solid demand for fuels
RE
03/14RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on March 12, 2021
PU
03/14REFILE-Biden to name Gene Sperling to lead COVID-19 relief plan -administration official
RE
03/14Biden to name gene sperling to lead implementation of covid-19 relief plan - administration official
RE
03/14Wheat hits over 1-month low as snowfall aids U.S. crop; corn, soybeans ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE BOARD OUSTS FABER AS CHAIRMAN AFTER ACTIVIST PRESSURE: Le Figaro
2AGL ENERGY LIMITED : Tilt Renewables agrees to $2.1 billion takeover, shares hit record
3SENSEX : Indian shares fall as financials drag, inflation hits three-month high
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Stripe raises $600 million in funding round, making for a $95 billion valuation
5VALE S.A. : China data, supply concerns lift copper prices to near two-week high
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ