Wheat hits over 1-week high on hopes of higher U.S. exports

* Wheat gains for 3rd session as world supplies tighten
* Chicago soybean futures gain more ground, corn drops
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed
on Thursday to their highest in more than a week on expectations
of strong U.S. export demand as global supplies tighten.
Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session, while corn
lost ground.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) added 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0249 GMT, near
the session high of $8.05 a bushel - the strongest level since
Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
Soybeans were up 0.4% at $12.21 a bushel and corn
lost 0.2% to $5.68-1/4 a bushel.
"A couple of things helped prices gain. Perhaps the most
important was from Russia," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The nation's Agriculture Minister said he might tweak the
export tax to further restrict exports if need be. Restricted
supply from Russia, and emptying silos in Europe, mean that the
world will increasingly look elsewhere for wheat, Australia very
much included."
Top wheat exporter Russia may change the way it calculates
grain export taxes in case of price hikes, Agriculture Minister
Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas
for the first half of 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a
lower-than-expected soybean crop estimate in a monthly crop
report.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soyoil
and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They
were net even for the day in soymeal.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)