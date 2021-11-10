Wheat hits over 1-week high on hopes of higher U.S. exports

* Wheat gains for 3rd session as world supplies tighten

* Chicago soybean futures gain more ground, corn drops

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Thursday to their highest in more than a week on expectations of strong U.S. export demand as global supplies tighten.

Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session, while corn lost ground.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0249 GMT, near the session high of $8.05 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.

Soybeans were up 0.4% at $12.21 a bushel and corn lost 0.2% to $5.68-1/4 a bushel.

"A couple of things helped prices gain. Perhaps the most important was from Russia," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The nation's Agriculture Minister said he might tweak the export tax to further restrict exports if need be. Restricted supply from Russia, and emptying silos in Europe, mean that the world will increasingly look elsewhere for wheat, Australia very much included."

Top wheat exporter Russia may change the way it calculates grain export taxes in case of price hikes, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday issued a lower-than-expected soybean crop estimate in a monthly crop report.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net even for the day in soymeal. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)