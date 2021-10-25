Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

* Wheat gains for 2nd session to highest since Oct. 4
* Strong global demand, tightening supplies support wheat
* Soybeans rise for first time in three session, corn tick
up
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for
a second consecutive session on Monday to their highest in three
weeks, as robust world demand and tightening supplies
underpinned the market.
Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, while
corn edged higher.
"Continued dry weather in Hard Red Winter wheat regions of
the U.S. is helping the mood," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "As are
the high level of fertiliser prices."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) gained 0.7% at $7.61 a bushel by 0349 GMT, near the
session high of $7.62-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct 4.
Wheat closed up 2% on Friday.
Soybeans were added 0.8% to $12.30-1/2 a bushel and
corn rose 0.1% to $5.38-1/4 a bushel.
The wheat market is grappling with strong export demand, as
stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this
season.
In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up
shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is
expected to be a second year of near-record output.
Corn is drawing support from talks of shifting U.S. acres
toward soybeans next year due to climbing fertilizer costs,
while beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward
revisions to U.S. and European harvests curbed prices.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to Oct. 19, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)