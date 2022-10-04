Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease

*
Slowing shipments amid Russia-Ukraine war support wheat
*
Soybeans fall, corn firms; U.S. harvest keeps lid on
prices
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose
more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first
time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from
the war-torn Black Sea region.
Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested
U.S. crop entered the market, while corn ticked higher.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 1.3% at $9.15 a bushel, as of 0253 GMT.
Corn rose 0.3% to $6.84-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
gave up 0.1% to $13.81-3/4 a bushel.
"Grain shipments from Ukraine are slowing down as an
escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine is hitting cargo
movement," said one Singapore-based trader. "We see further
impact on exports from the Black Sea region as winter reduces
the pace of shipments."
Market participants continue to monitor tensions between
Russia and Ukraine, which are among the world's leading grain
exporters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country's
military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces
and freed dozens of towns in the south and east over the last
week.
The pace of sowing winter wheat in Ukraine for the 2023
harvest is three times lower than last year's figures, data
provided by the agriculture ministry showed on Tuesday.
Farms had sown 1.1 million hectares of winter wheat, as
of Oct. 3, or 27% of the expected area, compared with 3.1
million hectares sown at the same period in 2021, the data
showed.
The ministry gave no reason for the decrease while local
officials and analysts say rains across most of the country and
a lack of funds are the main reasons for the delay.
Seasonal pressure from an expanding U.S. harvest weighed
on soybean prices, while traders awaited more information about
the size of U.S. crops.
Commodity brokerage StoneX raised its estimate of the
average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels per acre (bpa), from
173.2 previously, but lowered its corn production estimate to
14.056 billion bushels, from 14.168 billion last month.
For soybeans, StoneX lowered its forecast of the U.S. 2022
yield to 51.3 bpa from its Sept. 1 figure of 51.8. The firm
forecast U.S. soybean production at 4.442 billion bushels, down
from 4.515 billion previously.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of soymeal
and wheat futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)